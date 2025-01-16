GTreasury Customer Subway Wins Treasury & Risk 2024 Alexander Hamilton Award for Treasury Transformation

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that its customer, Subway, has won an Alexander Hamilton Award in Treasury & Risk’s Treasury Transformation category. Subway’s strategic implementation of GTreasury’s treasury and risk management platform played a significant role in how the company successfully modernized and transformed its global treasury operations.

Treasury & Risk’s 28th annual Alexander Hamilton Awards recognize companies taking big leaps forward in treasury, finance, and risk management through process innovation and technology implementation. Subway’s award-winning transformation revolutionized the company’s cash management capabilities, achieving 98% cash visibility across its global operations while consolidating its banking partnerships.

“We congratulate Subway on its well-deserved Alexander Hamilton Award win,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “Subway’s achievements show the quantifiable impact of a well-strategized, well-implemented treasury modernization initiative. By leveraging GTreasury’s platform, Subway has streamlined its global operations, automated critical processes, and generated significant returns through improved cash management and investment capabilities. We look forward to continuing to be part of their treasury story.”

The transformation enabled Subway to establish automated reconciliations, implement sophisticated foreign exchange hedging programs, and develop new cash forecasting processes. This new treasury infrastructure proved crucial during Subway’s recent acquisition, supporting the largest whole-firm securitization in history with seamless weekly certification processes.

About GTreasury

GTreasury provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world’s most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Our industry leading solutions are purposefully designed to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Cash Visibility and Forecasting to Payments, Risk, Debt, and Investments. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Plus, our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients’ continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com