Laguna Treatment Center Pilots Value-Based Care with Magellan Health, Leading the Way for Better Patient Outcomes in Addiction Treatment

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Center , a leading provider of addiction treatment in Southern California, is participating in an innovative pilot program with Magellan Health , a leader in behavioral health and related services. Together, they are pioneering a novel approach in addiction treatment with a value-based payment model that incentivizes providers based on measurable treatment metrics. Value-based care aims to improve patient outcomes by holding providers more accountable for the quality of care they provide.

“For many years, healthcare has been a fee-for-service industry, with few incentives to improve the quality of care for patients,” said Trace Swartzfager , Executive Director of Laguna Treatment Center. “Value-based care brings payors and providers together with a common goal of improving both care quality and patient outcomes. Working together, we have an opportunity to make clinical excellence the standard in the addiction treatment industry, and we are excited to help lead the way.”

The collaboration between Magellan and Laguna Treatment Center focuses on how well the provider treats patients with the goal to drive meaningful and objectively measurable outcomes. With a value-based care model treatment providers are reimbursed based on key quality indicators, such as:

Clinical outcomes.

Readmission rates.

Patient satisfaction scores.



Value-based care also incentivizes behavioral health providers to follow-up with patients after treatment, placing a focus on their long-term well-being. This is crucial for patients with substance use disorder (SUD), which can be treated but not cured . Patients with SUD have a high relapse risk and must manage their condition over the course of their lifetime.

“At Magellan, we understand the importance of engaging and collaborating with providers in measurement-informed care,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., president of behavioral health and chief medical officer at Magellan Health. “We are honored to collaborate with Laguna on a value-based care program that prioritizes quality metrics to address access, engagement and quality care.”

As a treatment provider in collaboration with Magellan, Laguna Treatment Center has demonstrated its commitment to not only measuring its performance but to continuous improvement. “We meet monthly with Magellan leadership to review patient care performance metrics,” said Swartzfager. “Thus far, we’ve exceeded the performance metrics. At the end of the day, this is about saving lives.”

About Laguna Treatment Center:

Laguna Treatment Center is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Aliso Viejo, California. With a specialized focus on addiction treatment, the center offers comprehensive medical detox and inpatient services to support individuals in their recovery journey. Laguna Treatment Center is part of the American Addiction Centers family, a recognized leader in the addiction treatment industry. For more information, visit www.lagunatreatment.com.

About Magellan Health:

Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.



