Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 820 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 9 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.11 33.36 32.70 258 258 MTF CBOE 4 200 33.10 33.34 32.60 139 020 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 10 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.19 33.34 33.00 258 882 MTF CBOE 4 200 33.18 33.32 32.98 139 356 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.02 33.24 32.80 257 556 MTF CBOE 4 200 33.02 33.24 32.86 138 684 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.09 33.50 32.90 258 102 MTF CBOE 4 200 33.10 33.48 32.88 139 020 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 15 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 896 32.89 33.08 32.74 226 809 MTF CBOE 3 924 32.89 33.04 32.74 129 060 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 58 820 33.06 33.50 32.74 1 944 748

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 10 January 2025 600 33.03 33.10 33.00 19 818 13 January 2025 400 32.80 32.80 32.80 13 120 14 January 2025 1 400 32.91 32.96 32.80 46 074 15 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 400 79 012





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 January 2025 2 000 33.23 33.40 33.00 66 460 10 January 2025 300 33.40 33.40 33.40 10 020 13 January 2025 300 33.20 33.20 33.20 9 960 14 January 2025 900 33.42 33.50 33.38 30 078 15 January 2025 300 33.00 33.00 33.00 9 900 Total 3 800 126 418

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 905 shares.

On 15 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 354 276 own shares, or 4.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

