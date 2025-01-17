Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 820 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
9 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 80033.1133.3632.70258 258
 MTF CBOE4 20033.1033.3432.60139 020
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
10 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 80033.1933.3433.00258 882
 MTF CBOE4 20033.1833.3232.98139 356
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 80033.0233.2432.80257 556
 MTF CBOE4 20033.0233.2432.86138 684
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
14 January 2025Euronext Brussels7 80033.0933.5032.90258 102
 MTF CBOE4 20033.1033.4832.88139 020
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
15 January 2025Euronext Brussels6 89632.8933.0832.74226 809
 MTF CBOE3 92432.8933.0432.74129 060
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 58 82033.0633.5032.741 944 748

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
9 January 202500.000.000.000
10 January 202560033.0333.1033.0019 818
13 January 202540032.8032.8032.8013 120
14 January 20251 40032.9132.9632.8046 074
15 January 202500.000.000.000
Total2 400   79 012


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
9 January 20252 00033.2333.4033.0066 460
10 January 202530033.4033.4033.4010 020
13 January 202530033.2033.2033.209 960
14 January 202590033.4233.5033.3830 078
15 January 202530033.0033.0033.009 900
Total3 800   126 418

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 905 shares.

On 15 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 354 276 own shares, or 4.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

