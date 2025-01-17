Prosafe SE: Invitation to Q4 2024 Results and Webcast on February 3rd

17 January – Prosafe SE will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on 31 January 2025. The Q4 presentation will be available on both www.newsweb.no and Prosafe’s website, www.prosafe.com.

Terje Askvig, CEO, and Reese McNeel, CFO, will present the results at Pareto Securities, located at Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo, on 3 February 2025 at 10:00 CET. This presentation is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Prosafe’s website.



It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com.



For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act