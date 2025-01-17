Machine Vision And Vision Guided Robotics Market to Worth Over US$ 37.64 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global machine vision and vision guided robotics market was valued at US$ 17.80 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 37.64 billion by 2033, at a CAR of 8.22% during the forecast period.

Machine vision and vision guided robotics market continue to experience escalating demand due to an increasing emphasis on high-speed, accurate inspection across numerous industries. Manufacturers in automotive, electronics, food, and pharmaceutical domains are actively seeking technologies that can deliver precise quality checks and reduce production errors. In January 2023, Cognex launched the In-Sight 2800, used by electronics manufacturers such as XYZ, which rely on its hybrid deep learning and rule-based toolset for intricate final assembly processes. Alongside Cognex, Keyence introduced the CV-X series in mid-2023, enabling color inspections and optical character recognition in fluorescent-lit environments, a feature that has proven essential in pharmaceutical production lines. Demand for these solutions stems from the need to minimize costly recalls, maintain brand reputation, and enhance overall throughput. Providers of machine vision systems are introducing advanced image sensors and processing algorithms to cater to the rising need for automated defect detection, which is particularly evident in high-volume sectors like automotive. As a result, the market sees a surge in integration services from developers focusing on simpler user interfaces and flexible deployment strategies.

Download Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/machine-vision-and-vision-guided-robotics-market

Several leading robotics and technology providers in the machine vision and vision guided robotics market offer specialized vision-based systems that cater to diverse industrial scenarios. Basler AG announced the extension of its ace 2 camera family in 2023, which features high-performance sensors for handling low-light conditions in automotive welding lines. Omron’s FH series controllers, introduced in the second quarter of 2023, have been adopted by automotive component suppliers across North America for real-time defect detection. SICK launched the Ruler3000 3D streaming camera in early 2024, providing enhanced scanning capabilities for metal fabrication plants that handle complex geometries. Teledyne DALSA upgraded its Linea HS cameras during the same period, delivering high-speed line scan capabilities for food packaging lines across Asia. End users, ranging from car manufacturers to electronics assemblers, value these systems for their consistent throughput and precise detection of microscopic flaws. Ongoing demand stems from the push for more efficient production, stricter regulatory requirements on product safety, and the concurrent rise of advanced manufacturing approaches. As these technologies become further embedded in production environments, the range of product types—spanning embedded smart cameras, vision sensors, and multi-camera arrays—continues to broaden.

Key Findings in Machine Vision And Vision Guided Robotics Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 37.64 billion CAGR 8.22% Largest Region (2024) North America (35%) By Type 2D (51.60%) By Component Hardware (65.20%) By Platform PC-based (54.60%) By Industry Automotive (30.50%) Top Drivers Increasing demand for automation across various manufacturing and production sectors.

Need for enhanced quality control and defect detection in industries.

Rising labor costs driving adoption of automated vision systems solutions. Top Trends Integration of artificial intelligence for improved image processing and analysis.

Adoption of deep learning techniques for advanced defect detection capabilities.

Growing use of mobile and flexible robotic systems in operations. Top Challenges Integration of artificial intelligence for improved image processing and analysis.

Adoption of deep learning techniques for advanced defect detection capabilities.

Growing use of mobile and flexible robotic systems in operations.

Growing Adoption of 3D Systems In Machine Vision and Robotics Applications

3D machine vision and vision guided robotics market are witnessing remarkable traction due to their superior capabilities in capturing detailed spatial data. Many industrial users require accuracies beyond what 2D imaging can provide, especially in tasks like bin picking, weld seam inspection, and assembly verification. In 2023, Industrial Vision Systems integrated structured-light 3D scanners at BMW’s engine manufacturing unit in Germany to minimize assembly tolerances that can impact engine performance. During mid-2023, Datalogic introduced a 3D vision sensor line specifically designed for automated palletizing in distribution centers throughout France and Italy, addressing the challenge of stacked goods with varying dimensions. The adoption of such solutions reflects a broader requirement for meticulous process control to reduce operational downtime and product defects.

Several developers emphasize 3D capabilities in the machine vision and vision guided robotics market to tackle complex shapes and irregularly contoured surfaces. Isra Vision reported official adoption of its 3D shape inspection solution by three German-based tire manufacturers in 2023, helping detect structural deformities in rolling elements that often go unnoticed with 2D systems. In 2024, Fanuc deployed robots equipped with integrated 3D cameras at an electronics assembly plant in Japan to handle multi-angle inspection of miniature components. Meanwhile, KUKA’s 3D-enabled heavy payload robots were rolled out in specialized welding units in Spain during the first quarter of 2024, accommodating variable fixture positions. Adlink Technology showcased a 3D vision box PC in 2024, enabling faster computations with GPU acceleration for steel manufacturing lines requiring precise component alignment. These developments underscore the intense focus on achieving higher accuracy and better depth perception in highly automated settings.

Focus On Camera Guided Systems For Enhanced Production Accuracy And Control

Camera solutions in the machine vision and vision guided robotics market offer a streamlined approach by integrating optical sensing directly onto robotic hardware. This architecture avoids the reliance on external PCs, reducing complexity while improving cycle times. In 2023, ABB integrated a visual servoing package for automotive paint applications in Michigan, a move that has led to better surface finish consistency on newly assembled vehicles. Similarly, Denso incorporated a camera-based alignment system into a microchip packaging line in Texas, effectively diminishing error rates in telecom module soldering processes. These implementations highlight the value of immediate feedback loops, where the robot can self-correct in real time based on image data captured at the tool or end effector. The resulting efficiency is a key reason why camera guided methodologies remain appealing to manufacturers.

User industries favor camera guided solutions in the machine vision and vision guided robotics market for tasks that demand precise adjustments in changing environments. In 2024, RoboDK tested a camera-guided pick-and-place solution at a consumer electronics site in California, achieving near-zero missed picks, even with varied component shapes. Yaskawa, one of the key players in the machine vision and vision guided robotics market, introduced a specialized camera-guided joint for its Motoman series in 2024, enabling error-free packaging of delicate products across several large-scale dairies in Wisconsin. Universal Robots leveraged camera-based control on its UR5e robot for small parts assembly at a Copenhagen facility in 2023, catering to the complex orientation needs of electronics modules. Meanwhile, Bosch Rexroth employed real-time machine vision guidance for servo-controlled drilling in precision aerospace component manufacturing in 2024, ensuring accurate hole positioning in composite materials. These cases underscore why camera guided architectures are well-positioned for robust adoption across sectors demanding rapid adaptability.

Inquire about this report before purchasing: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/machine-vision-and-vision-guided-robotics-market

Asia Pacific Dominance Driven By Automotive And Manufacturing Needs Across Countries

Asia Pacific remains a strong hub for machine vision and vision guided robotics market adoption due to extensive manufacturing bases and robust supply chains. In 2023, Toyota’s car assembly units in Japan integrated robotic vision for real-time weld inspections, drastically reducing post-assembly checks. Tata Motors in India introduced vision-assisted assembly lines for commercial vehicles in the same year, aiming to reduce manual oversight while boosting throughput. Meanwhile, Shanghai-based SAIC Motor deployed multiple 3D vision robots in a newly established electric vehicle facility in 2024, reflecting a growing interest in automated solutions for battery component assembly. PT Astra Daihatsu Motor in Indonesia equipped forklift manufacturing lines with camera-guided robots in 2024, enhancing precision in pallet handling operations. These examples indicate how large-scale automotive enterprises across the region optimize production with targeted vision technologies.

China, Japan, India, and Indonesia are cited as key contributors to ongoing growth behind the machine vision and vision guided robotics market in the region, driven by both local demand and globally outsourced manufacturing. High-volume consumer goods production across these nations necessitates sophisticated inspection tools that reduce labor-intensive checks. For instance, Tokopedia’s logistics center in Indonesia implemented a 3D vision-based sorting solution in 2023, reinforcing the e-commerce sector’s reliance on accurate package handling. Mitsubishi Electric introduced sensor-based robotics for printed circuit board assembly in Japan in 2024, highlighting the push for advanced electronics manufacturing. Automotive plants throughout India continue to invest in visual sensing to refine engine block machining, while factories in China pilot advanced camera-guided arms for new energy vehicles. Such initiatives underscore the strategic importance of the Asia Pacific region in leveraging machine vision-enabled automation to stay competitive in fast-paced industrial environments.

Global Machine vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market Key Players:

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

ISRA Vision AG

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

STEMMER IMAGING AG

Eastman Kodak Company

OMRON Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Keyence Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Hexagon AB

Qualcomm Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Platform

PC Based

Camera-Based

Vision Guided Robots

By Type

1D

2D

3D

By Application

Positioning/guidance/location

Identification

Inspection and verification

Gauging/measurement

Soldering and welding

Material Handling

Assembling and disassembling

Painting and dispensing

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Metal processing

Warehouse & logistics

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Personalize this report as per your needs: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/machine-vision-and-vision-guided-robotics-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube