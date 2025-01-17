Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions

Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 92114/5/5
Transaction date: 2025-01-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008007
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 93602 Unit price: 0.01302 EUR
(2): Volume: 80000 Unit price: 0.01282 EUR
(3): Volume: 7419 Unit price: 0.0128 EUR
(4): Volume: 68113 Unit price: 0.0124 EUR
(5): Volume: 26700 Unit price: 0.0132 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 275834 Volume weighted average price: 0.01282 EUR
Additional information:
Digitalist Group Plc
CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com