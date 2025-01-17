Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions

Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 92114/5/5

Transaction date: 2025-01-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008007

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 93602 Unit price: 0.01302 EUR

(2): Volume: 80000 Unit price: 0.01282 EUR

(3): Volume: 7419 Unit price: 0.0128 EUR

(4): Volume: 68113 Unit price: 0.0124 EUR

(5): Volume: 26700 Unit price: 0.0132 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 275834 Volume weighted average price: 0.01282 EUR





Additional information:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com



