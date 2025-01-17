Thermal Scanners Market Size to Worth USD 8.25 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows Across Healthcare Defense and Industry | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Thermal Scanners Market Size was valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.25 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Rising Adoption of Thermal Cameras Fueled by Health, Security, and Manufacturing Sector Investments

Thermal cameras offer a discreet, efficient, and effective method for identifying individuals with potential viral infections. These technologies are widely used in transportation agencies, factories, businesses, and government offices as part of EH&S protocols and EBT detection. With industries resuming operations post-lockdowns, companies like General Motors and Wynn Resorts have adopted thermal scanners for employee screening, while others, such as Tyson Foods and Intel, explore long-term applications. Thermal solutions are also deployed for security, surveillance, and rising demand in commercial and healthcare sectors. Clean technology manufacturing investments in semiconductors have surged, with USD 88 billion announced since the IRA, creating over 75,000 jobs. In July 2023, annual construction spending in manufacturing reached USD 201 billion, reflecting 70% year-over-year growth.

Thermal Scanners Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.69 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Vertical Type (Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Oil & Gas, Other Verticals)

• By Wavelength Type (Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR), Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR))

• By Application Type (Thermography, Security & Surveillance, Search & Rescue, Other Applications)

• By Type (Fixed, Portable)

• By Technology Type (Cooled, Uncooled) Key Drivers • Growing Adoption of Security and Surveillance

Thermal Scanners Market Analysis by Type and Wavelength Highlights Growth Trends and Segment Dominance

By Type

The fixed thermal scanner segment dominated in 2023, accounting for over 64% of revenues due to widespread adoption in industrial and healthcare industries. These scanners provide accurate, reliable temperature measurements for applications in ceramics, steel, and other processing industries, while reducing human interference by integrating seamlessly with security gates and biometric systems.

The portable thermal scanner segment is the fastest-growing, with a projected CAGR of 8.08% from 2024 to 2032. Portable devices enable temperature detection from a safe distance, aiding social distancing in crowded areas such as workplaces and airports. Their versatility and ease of use drive increasing demand for enhanced security measures.

By Wavelength

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) accounted for over 37% of revenue in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance. Known for its low power consumption, compact size, and weight, LWIR has been pivotal in defense and security sectors due to its ability to detect objects in varying lighting conditions. Recent advancements in fabrication and cost reduction have expanded its accessibility to industrial and consumer applications. Meanwhile, the MWIR segment is poised for significant growth, driven by its use in long-range surveillance, satellite weather monitoring, medical diagnostics, and deforestation mapping. Innovations like High Operating Temperature MWIR and dual-color detectors broaden MWIR's application scope.

North America and Asia Pacific Drive Growth in the Thermal Scanners Market with Advancements in Defense and Public Health Applications

North America held the largest revenue share of over 39% in 2023, driven by growth in the defense sector and the presence of leading companies like FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies. The U.S. is experiencing significant advancements, while Canada’s adoption of commercial applications, such as British Columbia Ferry Services’ 2019 deployment of thermal cameras for marine mammal monitoring, is fueling regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, with China leading due to the availability of low-cost solutions and surging demand amid the pandemic. Companies like Wuhan Guide Infrared are integrating AI-powered thermal scanner systems into public transport to combat outbreaks, further enhancing the region’s market growth potential.

Recent Development

Aug 2024: Teledyne FLIR Unveils Thermal Imaging Innovations for Mining at Electra Mining 2024 Teledyne FLIR will showcase its latest thermal imaging solutions for the mining industry at Electra Mining 2024 in South Africa. The focus will be on condition monitoring and early fire detection equipment, highlighting technologies like the FLIR A500f/A700f cameras with built-in analytics and alarm capabilities for enhanced safety and efficiency.

Oct 2024: Thales to Supply Handheld Thermal Imagers to Canadian Army, Thales Canada has secured a contract to supply the Canadian Armed Forces with Sophie Ultima handheld thermal imagers as part of the Night Vision Systems Modernization (NVSM) project. The thermal imagers will enhance the CAF’s operational capabilities, with production and maintenance based in Canada, supporting local industry and job creation.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.