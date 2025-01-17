The Association of Related Churches Highlights Church Planting Milestones in 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) celebrates an extraordinary 2024, highlighting its commitment to planting and equipping life-giving churches both domestically and globally. This past year, with the faithful support of ARC volunteers, staff, and family, 35 new churches were launched, bringing the total number of ARC churches around the globe to an inspiring 1,132.

On launch days alone, 13,781 visitors attended services, and 890 individuals made the life-changing decision to follow Jesus. These newly planted ARC churches are lighting up communities as beacons of hope, spreading the love of Christ and transforming lives.

“Our launch day attendance is up 27% year-over-year and 84% above the all-time average,” said Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches. “This growth underscores the vital importance of church planting and the incredible impact of your generosity and prayers.”

While the progress of the Association of Related Churches is remarkable, the need for church planting in the U.S. remains pressing. With more churches closing than opening in recent years, there is a growing gap to fill. To meet this demand, the number of new church plants must double—or even triple—in the coming years.

Through five dynamic launch training events this year, the Association of Related Churches equipped over 475 church planters with the wisdom, coaching, and resources necessary to lead thriving churches. The impact of these events has been transformative, with launch application interest increasing by an impressive 72%. Currently, 91 couples are actively preparing to launch new ARC churches in 2025, further expanding the organization’s mission.

In a significant milestone, the Association of Related Churches increased its pre-launch funding from $50,000 to $100,000 for each new church plant in 2024. This investment reflects ARC’s commitment to ensuring that every church plant has the resources it needs to succeed. Notably, 82% of spending goes directly toward launching, connecting, and equipping local ARC churches.

One inspiring success story comes from Hollis and Elise Thomas, who planted One City Church in Spring Hill, TN, in January 2024. Their church is one of many that showcases the transformative power of the Association of Related Churches’ mission.

The achievements seen in 2024 are only the beginning. As the Association of Related Churches prepares for the year ahead, it remains steadfast in its mission to plant life-giving churches in underserved communities, bringing the Gospel to every city and state across the U.S.

“We believe these numbers are just a glimpse of what’s to come,” said Rizzo. “Thanks to your prayers, generosity, and partnership, 2025 will be an even greater year of growth and impact.”

The Association of Related Churches encourages its church family to celebrate these successes by downloading slides, videos, and social media graphics to share with their congregations. Together, they can honor God’s accomplishments and inspire greater participation in this vital mission.

For more information on ARC churches and how to get involved, visit arcchurches.com .

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches globally.

