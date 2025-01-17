Enthea to Present at the 2025 Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

Boston, MA, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthea is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2025. The 2025 Edition of the Sequire Investor Summit is scheduled for January 21st-23rd, 2025, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and once again promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

Enthea is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations with treatments that achieve life-changing results, and we look forward to connecting with forward-thinking investors who share our vision for a healthier, more productive workforce." said Sherry Rais, CEO of Enthea

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website

About Enthea

Enthea is the leading provider of employer-sponsored benefits for innovative, evidence-based mental health treatments, starting with ketamine-assisted therapy and stellate ganglion block. These FDA-approved, clinician-supervised medicines have demonstrated extraordinary outcomes, including an 86% reduction in PTSD symptoms, a 67% decrease in depression, a 65% reduction in anxiety, and 80% of members discontinuing antidepressants after completing treatment. By helping employers address the mental health crisis—where two-thirds of employees report unmet mental health needs—Enthea improves individual well-being while driving organizational benefits such as increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, higher employee retention, and up to 55% savings on mental health-related costs. For more information on Enthea, visit enthea.com or contact them atl info@enthea.com

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

About DNA Holdings Venture Inc.:

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is dedicated to pioneering the next wave of financial innovation through the convergence of Web 3, cryptocurrency, AI, and capital markets. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem where advanced fund management, strategic advisory, and visionary infrastructure solutions for AI thrive. For further details, please contact investors@dna.holdings or visit www.dna.fund. Explore opportunities at DNADealDesk . com .

CONTACT

