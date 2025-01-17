Wireless Microphone Market to USD 4.5 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Demand for Seamless Connectivity | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Microphone Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Wireless Microphone Market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 4.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.21% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Increased Adoption Across Industries

Wireless mics gained momentum in different industries by removing the need for cables, providing seamless audio transfer, and providing user mobility. Areas such as live entertainment, education, and corporate settings have adopted wireless mics for clean sound and flexibility. Also, with Hybrid learning models and virtual events, which are here to stay, and audio loudspeakers, we have loudspeakers through which we could communicate virtually. So here the demand has risen as audio in any form is the best communication medium. Meanwhile, the increasing demand for compact and portable models by content creators and vloggers has also created new prospects for growth. These reasons along with continuous advancements such as Bluetooth and digital systems constantly drive the market, addressing different needs of users in different parts of the world.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Shure Incorporated - Shure SM58 Wireless Microphone

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG - Sennheiser EW 100 G4

Audio-Technica Corporation - Audio-Technica ATW-1102

Sony Corporation - Sony UWP-D21 Wireless System

Bose Corporation - Bose S1 Pro System with Wireless Microphone

AKG Acoustics (Harman International) - AKG WMS420 Wireless Microphone System

Yamaha Corporation - Yamaha Stagepas 1K Wireless System

Electro-Voice (Bosch Group) - Electro-Voice RE3 Wireless Microphone

Rode Microphones - Rode Wireless GO II

Samson Technologies - Samson Concert 99 Wireless Microphone

MIPRO Electronics Co., Ltd. - MIPRO ACT-5800 Series

Blue Microphones (Logitech) - Blue Yeti X Wireless Microphone

TOA Corporation - TOA WM-5325 Wireless Microphone

Wireless Microphone Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Growing reliance on hybrid and online learning models necessitates clear and reliable audio solutions.



• Expanding use in conferences, presentations, and collaborative workspaces supports market growth.

Wireless Microphone Market Analysis by Product: Handheld Segment Dominates with 49% Revenue Share, Clip-On Segment Expected to Grow at Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the handheld segment dominated the market and held the highest revenue share of 49% in the wireless microphone market Based on their reliability and lower costs as compared to other products, handheld devices are being used for many applications

The clip-on segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Clip-on microphones are handy and enable portability, which is why they are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Wireless Microphone Market Analysis by End-Use: The Corporate Segment Dominates with Significant Revenue Share, Sporting Events Segment is Expected to Register the Fastest CAGR

The Corporate segment dominated the market and captured a significant revenue share in 2023. The increasing demand for wireless communication equipment has made its way to corporate enterprises. This trend can also be seen in developing regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America, where companies are going global hence, they have to use these products to be able to communicate internally and externally using these products.

The sporting events segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Sport events expansion has fuelled the growth of microphone products for announcement, commentary, and speech usage.

Wireless Microphone Market Segmentation:

By Product

Handheld

Clip-on

Others

By Technology

Wi-Fi Band 2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz 5 GHz



Radio Frequency Channel Single Channel Dual Channel Multi-Channel



Radio Frequency band

540 MHz - 680 MHz

721 MHz - 750 MHz

823 MHz - 865 MHz

By End-Use

Corporate

Education

Hospitality

Sporting Events

Others





Wireless Microphone Market Analysis by Regional Landscape: North America Dominates with 38% Revenue Share, Asia Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest CAGR.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 38% in 2023, closely followed by Europe in part due to the existence of industry giants like Shure Incorporated and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. in the region. In addition, the North American region holds the largest share of the industry in terms of revenue, as the products launched by industry players get adopted by the local market first.

The rapidly growing regional market is Asia Pacific which is expected to record a fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Industry growth is projected for the region due to the increase in media and sports business in the region. Moreover, the trend of video logging in this region has accelerated the use of RF products capable of sound recording, thus driving the growth of the RF-enabled products market.

Recent Developments in Wireless Microphone Market: Sennheiser's Versatile Microphone Kit Launch and DJI's Mic Mini Introduction.

In October 2024, Sennheiser launched a versatile microphone kit for content creators, featuring clip-on transmitters that convert into tabletop microphones.

In November 2024, DJI introduced the Mic Mini, a lightweight wireless microphone system designed for portability and extended battery life.

