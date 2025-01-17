Reporting of Manager’s transaction: CEO Kristian Teär has purchased shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S

CEO Kristian Teär has purchased shares in the period 10 January to 15 January 2025, which as of 13 January 2025 exceeded the reporting limit of EUR 20,000. As of 15 January 2025, Kristian Teär had purchased shares for a total of DKK 412,907.

Bang & Olufsen A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Bang & Olufsen A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

