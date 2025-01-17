Core Specialty Completes Acquisition of London Aviation Underwriters; Forms Aviation & Aerospace Division

Represents Core Specialty’s 18 th specialty business unit and a component of the Fronted Programs subsegment

London Aviation Underwriters (LAU) to operate as a separately managed Division of Core Specialty, retaining the LAU brand and management team

Jeff Sutton appointed as President of the new Aviation & Aerospace Division

LAU produced $44mm of GAAP gross premiums written in 2024

CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of London Aviation Underwriters, Inc. (“LAU”) which was previously announced on January 6, 2025. The completed transaction represents Core Specialty’s 18th specialty business unit, adding to the Fronted Programs subsegment.

As part of the transaction, LAU employees have become employees of Core Specialty effective January 1, 2025 with Jeff Sutton as President of the Aviation & Aerospace Division. The division will continue to use the LAU brand and StarStone National Insurance Company will continue to be the policy issuing carrier.

Jeff Consolino, Core Specialty’s Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Completing the acquisition of LAU, and adding our 18th specialty business unit, advances our goal of becoming the leading specialty insurer. LAU has historically been our exclusive source of Aviation business and produced $44 million in gross premiums written in 2024. We believe with our capital and balance sheet strength, and their industry knowledge, we will create future growth and opportunity in the aviation and aerospace market.”

