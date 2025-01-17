SBA Administrator Guzman Outlines New MySBA Digital Experience Transforming How Business Owners Interact with SBA

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 34 million small businesses, is celebrating the culmination of the SBA’s efforts to transform customers’ experiences with the agency through its new MySBA digital platform. After making improvements to MySBA Loans, MySBA Certifications, and MySBA Learning, the SBA now is moving toward a single sign-on MySBA platform that will deliver a seamless experience for users.

“Our technology prioritization has changed how small business owners interact with the SBA. MySBA builds on my commitment as Administrator to be as entrepreneurial as the small businesses we serve, delivering customer-first, technology-forward solutions to maximize the impact of every interaction with America’s valued entrepreneurs,” said SBA Administrator Guzman. “The Biden-Harris Administration has worked tirelessly over the last four years to make government services more accessible and reshape the customer experience for hardworking Americans like our small business owners. Working directly with small business owners, we developed this digital experience to better meet the needs of today’s — and tomorrow’s — entrepreneurs and provide them the tools and accessibility they need to start, grow, and build resilient businesses.”

These efforts are the culmination of a multi-year prioritization to transform how SBA customers find out about and interact with the agency and its small business support and lay the groundwork for a single point-of-entry for digital access to all the agency’s programs and services. The responsive, easier-to-use digital experience will offer increased efficiency, faster processing and greater transparency.

The MySBA transformation already has provided stronger self-service capabilities, increased access to information to further reduce customer burden, and constant availability. Key highlights from the last year include:

MySBA Loans New features allowing for the ability to apply for disaster loans, get matched with SBA-approved lenders via Lender Match, and manage existing SBA loans with modern features like mobile-friendly design and recurring payments. A 50% reduction in processing time from application to disbursement of disaster loans. Following a 67-day Congressional funding lapse for SBA’s Disaster Loan Program, SBA sent out more than 21,000 loan offers totaling $1.5 billion within six hours of President Biden signing the American Relief Act, 2025.

MySBA Certifications Reduction in the time it takes to apply by an estimated 40% for firms seeking a single certification, and 70% for firms seeking multiple certifications. More than 1,300 small business federal contracting certification applications approved since MySBA Certifications, which allows small business owners to apply for multiple federal contracting certifications through one login and one application, launched in late October 2024.



MySBA Learning

Centralizing the agency’s full suite of online entrepreneurial development content and continuing the development of new learning journeys to better equip small business owners to start, grow, or adapt their business to the changing global economy.



These platforms are now housed under a centralized customer interface integrating several SBA programs and services into a collaborative support ecosystem with more features for small business owners.

This focused digital experience effort aligns with President Biden’s December 2021 Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government, which was supplemented with key requests of the SBA in March 2023. MySBA also aligns with Priority 2 of the President’s Management Agenda, the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act and other White House Office of Management and Budget customer experience directives, including OMB Circular A-11, Section 280 and Memorandum 23-22 Delivering a Digital-First Public Experience that directs federal agencies to put people at the center of everything they do.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.