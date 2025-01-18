Turntide Technologies Expands into Indian Market with Advanced Electric Mobility Solutions

Bengaluru, India, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies, a global leader in electrification solutions, announces the launch of its low and high-voltage power electronics series, along with its advanced axial flux motors, to support India’s growing demand for sustainable transportation.

Turntide’s Gen 4 series of inverters provide a compact, scalable solution for low-voltage applications (48 V to 80 V), making them ideal for two- and three-wheelers. Their high reliability and flexibility allow seamless integration across different vehicle platforms. The Gen 5 series of inverters, operating at a nominal voltage of 350 VDC and offering up to 400 A peak current, are designed for hybrid and electric vehicles, combining robust performance with advanced flux vector motor control.

Our latest innovation, the Gen 6 series of inverters, is designed for a voltage range of 48 V to 800 V and offers superior efficiency and reliability for both traction and auxiliary systems, meeting the rigorous demands of Indian roads and environmental conditions. The Turntide Gen 6 series is engineered to deliver compact, powerful, and easy-to-use electrification, seamlessly integrating with any existing motor or system. Designed to elevate OEM electrification systems, it features industry-leading power density, a streamlined design, and straightforward implementation. With advancements in software architecture and power electronics, the Gen 6 Series offers superior performance tailored for EV and hybrid applications.

Turntide’s axial flux motors complement these power electronics, offering high torque density and compact design that enables better vehicle performance while reducing energy consumption and the total cost of ownership. The compact design of the motor allows for it to be integrated and packaged easily in applications with space constraints, e.g., hybrid electric vehicles where the vehicle manufacturer must find space for the electric powertrain while maintaining the space claim for the internal combustion engine components. Engineered in the UK and optimized for local conditions, these motors empower OEMs to deliver efficient, high-performing hybrid and electric vehicles tailored to Indian consumers’ needs.

In line with the "Make in India" initiative, Turntide is committed to building a robust Indian supply chain and partnering with local manufacturers. Currently, Turntide’s power electronics are being manufactured at Kaynes Technology in Mysuru. Kaynes is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, known for its advanced manufacturing infrastructure and over three decades of experience.

“We are proud to be the first in the Indian market to introduce high-voltage-axial-flux-motors that will empower OEMs to rapidly innovate their hybrid and electric vehicle offerings. Our USP is bringing clients to production faster with our own axial flux motors, power electronics, software, and diagnostics suite,” said Pradumna Walimbe, Managing Director of APAC at Turntide Technologies. “India is a critical market for us, and our manufacturing collaboration with Kaynes Technology for local power electronics manufacturing reflects our commitment to sustainability and alignment with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. With the Indian electric mobility ecosystem at a pivotal stage, these products deliver unmatched efficiency and performance, empowering manufacturers to meet evolving consumer demands.”

Turntide’s advanced electrification solutions will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 - The Components Show in New Delhi, from January 18-21. This event provides an opportunity for Indian OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to explore these cutting-edge technologies firsthand, tailored to support their journey toward electrification.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for all things that move. Our mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy by providing innovative and efficient solutions for a cleaner future.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, Canada, the UK, and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, commercial buildings, and premium automotive. For more information, visit turntide.com.

