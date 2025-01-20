CEO of Telia Lietuva, Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, to oversee Lithuanian and Estonian markets for Telia Company

Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”), has been appointed Vice President at Swedish telecommunications company Telia Company and will join the Group Executive Management team, effective 1 February 2025. In her expanded role, Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters will be responsible for Telia’s Baltic markets while continuing to lead Telia Lietuva.

Telia Company has also announced leadership changes in Estonia and Finland. Holger Haljand, currently CEO of Telia Eesti, will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Head of Telia Finland, starting 1st of February. He will succeed Heli Partanen, who is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside Telia Company Group.

In the interim, the role of CEO at Telia Eesti will be filled by Andre Visse, currently Chief Technology Officer of Telia Eesti, until the recruitment process for a permanent successor is completed.

Commenting on her new role, Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters said: “This is a significant recognition, and a continuation of the efficiency program launched last year. Estonia and Lithuania are dynamic, efficient, and competitive markets with many similarities. At the same time, we have a lot to learn from each other and can work together even more effectively as a united Baltic team.”

Patrik Hofbauer, President and CEO of Telia Company, highlighted the importance of the leadership change: “Giedrė’s professionalism, vision, and achievements have been key to Telia’s success in Lithuania. I am confident her experience and energy will further accelerate the development in the Baltics and strengthen our leadership team.”

Telia Company is the leading telecommunications and media company in the Nordic and Baltic regions, providing essential digital infrastructure, ICT services, and entertainment to 26 million consumers, businesses, and public sector clients. In Lithuania, the Group owns two companies: Telia Lietuva, a telecommunications provider, and Telia Global Services Lithuania, an IT competence center.



