Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 3

20 January 2025

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 3:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement26,263,423201.81915,300,461,246
13/01/202525,000211.24525,281,130
14/01/202525,000212.92295,323,073
15/01/202525,000214.60565,365,140
16/01/202525,000214.00015,350,003
17/01/202525,000211.27115,281,778
Total accumulated over week 3125,000212.809026,601,123
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme26,388,423201.87125,327,062,369

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.06% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

