|Company announcement no. 3 2025
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
20 January 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 3
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 3:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|26,263,423
|201.8191
|5,300,461,246
|13/01/2025
|25,000
|211.2452
|5,281,130
|14/01/2025
|25,000
|212.9229
|5,323,073
|15/01/2025
|25,000
|214.6056
|5,365,140
|16/01/2025
|25,000
|214.0001
|5,350,003
|17/01/2025
|25,000
|211.2711
|5,281,778
|Total accumulated over week 3
|125,000
|212.8090
|26,601,123
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|26,388,423
|201.8712
|5,327,062,369
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 3.06% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments