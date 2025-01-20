Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Industry Outlook, 2025-2030: Market Size and Trends Analysis by Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rabies veterinary vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030. The key factors driving the market include an increase in zoonotic disease awareness, boosting stray animal immunization coverage, and growing number of government initiatives with the motive of eradicating rabies by 2030.





Rabies Veterinary Vaccines Market Report: Highlights

The companion animals segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to the mandatory pet rabies vaccinations regulated in several countries, largely conducted mass dog vaccination programs, and significantly rising dog ownership rates

The wildlife animals segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4% over the forecast period owing to the rising wildlife rabies vaccination campaigns in developed regions

North America is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is due to the region's high per capita animal healthcare spending and a large number of pet ownership rates. Almost every state in the U.S. mandates regular rabies vaccination for pets with the mission of eradicating rabies in the near future

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $785 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

