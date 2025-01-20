India Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook to 2029: Bottled Water, Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Teas, Fruit Juices, Energy Drinks and Plant-based Beverages are Experiencing Robust Demand

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-alcoholic Beverages Market in India 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's non-alcoholic beverages market is set to grow significantly between 2024 and 2029, driven by rising health consciousness, urbanization, and a shift towards healthier lifestyles. Government initiatives promoting healthy lifestyles and the reduction of sugar consumption also creates a favourable environment for the growth of healthy beverage categories.



As brands such as Raw Pressery, Storia Foods, and Epigamia continue to expand, the Indian non-alcoholic beverages market is poised for substantial growth, offering diverse opportunities for both established players and new entrants.



Key Market insights:

The non-alcoholic beverages market in India was valued at INR 1.37 trillion in 2023 and is forecast to reach INR 2.10 trillion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~7.06% during the 2024 - 2029 forecast period.

The non-alcoholic beverage market in India is characterized by a growing preference for products that align with health and wellness trends. Categories such as bottled water, ready-to-drink (RTD) teas, fruit juices, energy drinks, and plant-based beverages are experiencing robust demand. Urban consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are driving this shift, favouring beverages that offer convenience, functional benefits, and natural ingredients.

The expansion of organized retail and e-commerce has further boosted the accessibility of a wider range of non-alcoholic beverages, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Segment insights:



The non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into carbonated soft drinks, fruit-based drinks, dairy-based drinks, and functional beverages. The carbonated drinks segment, though still significant, is facing competition from healthier alternatives such as fruit juices, flavored waters, and herbal teas. The demand for functional beverages, including energy drinks, sports drinks, and plant-based drinks, is surging due to rising health awareness. Consumers are increasingly seeking drinks that offer added vitamins, minerals, and other health-boosting ingredients.

The bottled water segment continues to dominate due to growing concerns over water quality and hydration. Additionally, the emergence of niche products such as kombucha and cold-pressed juices is gaining traction, appealing to health-conscious consumers.



Market Opportunities:



Significant opportunities exist in the non-alcoholic beverages sector, driven by the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. Health and wellness trends, particularly in urban centers, are opening avenues for innovation in product offerings such as low-sugar, organic, and plant-based drinks. Functional beverages, which provide additional nutritional or energy benefits, represent a rapidly growing sub-segment.

Companies can also leverage the demand for traditional Indian flavors, as local taste preferences are increasingly integrated into modern beverages, creating a unique selling proposition.



