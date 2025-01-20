Matador to Launch Inaugural Gold Offering in Q1 2025, Bridging Physical Gold with Digital Art on Bitcoin

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) announces plans to release its first gold product in early 2025, blending physical gold ownership with digital art. The Board of Directors has unanimously approved pairing its digital gold product with digital art on the Bitcoin blockchain via Ordinals technology. The Company acquires its gold through a partnership with Kitco Metals Inc., sourcing directly from the Royal Canadian Mint to ensure reliability and quality. All gold held by the Company is securely held by the Royal Canadian Mint who acts as Matador’s custodian.

Matador’s goal is to breathe new life into a traditional asset by making it more engaging. The offering is designed to invite both seasoned gold buyers and those simply curious about the broader possibilities of emerging technologies. By pairing tangible gold with digital art, Matador provides a truly modern take on precious metals.

Deven Soni, CEO of Matador, says the Company has been working on “making gold great again” since late 2021 and is eager to bring this concept to the market. This launch is part of a larger vision to merge traditional finance with progressive digital tools, as demonstrated by Matador’s recent decision to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

As announced in a press release dated January 13, 2025, Matador completed the acquisition of approximately 29 bitcoins for a total purchase price of CAD$4.5 million in cash. This purchase was part of Matador’s strategy to adopt Bitcoin as the platform for its upcoming gold product launch to ensure its digital gold platform operates on the most secure and stable technology available.

Matador’s continued efforts to bridge traditional assets like gold and new technologies reflect its commitment to delivering a secure, accessible platform for users of all backgrounds.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-932-2668

About Matador

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

