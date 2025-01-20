Medical Device Connectivity Market Size to Hit USD 16.21 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 22.68% - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Device Connectivity Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Medical Device Connectivity Market size was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.21 billion by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 22.68% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and the rising demand for seamless data exchange across healthcare systems.

Market Overview:

The global Medical Device Connectivity Market has gained substantial traction as healthcare organizations seek enhanced interoperability between devices and systems for better patient outcomes. Medical device connectivity involves enabling seamless communication between devices like infusion pumps, patient monitoring systems, and diagnostic equipment, allowing healthcare providers to efficiently exchange patient data. This connectivity allows for real-time monitoring, improved workflow, and better decision-making in clinical environments.

The demand for connected medical devices has surged due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in remote patient care, and a growing emphasis on data-driven healthcare. These devices improve patient monitoring, reduce the likelihood of human errors, and optimize hospital operations. Moreover, they contribute to the efficient management of electronic health records (EHRs), ensuring timely access to patient data and improved clinical outcomes.





Segment Analysis:

By Product & Services:

Medical Device Connectivity Solutions have emerged as the dominant segment, accounting for over 50% of the market share in 2023. These solutions include software platforms and interfaces that facilitate seamless data exchange between medical devices and healthcare systems like EHRs. The dominance of this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of EHR systems globally, the need for interoperable devices, and the demand for enhanced workflow efficiency in healthcare settings. Real-time monitoring and remote patient care, accelerated by the rise of telehealth, further fuel the demand for these solutions.

have emerged as the dominant segment, accounting for over 50% of the market share in 2023. These solutions include software platforms and interfaces that facilitate seamless data exchange between medical devices and healthcare systems like EHRs. The dominance of this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of EHR systems globally, the need for interoperable devices, and the demand for enhanced workflow efficiency in healthcare settings. Real-time monitoring and remote patient care, accelerated by the rise of telehealth, further fuel the demand for these solutions. Medical Device Connectivity Services are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This segment includes essential services such as installation, integration, training, and maintenance of connectivity solutions. With the complexity of modern medical ecosystems, the demand for technical expertise and ongoing maintenance is escalating. As healthcare providers adopt more advanced connectivity solutions, the need for services that ensure smooth integration and upgradeability continues to rise.

By Technology:

Wireless technologies held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 55%. This segment’s dominance is due to the flexibility and ease of deployment offered by wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G. These technologies enable real-time data transmission, making them ideal for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and wearables. The rapid adoption of these technologies is facilitated by their ability to enhance patient care by offering greater mobility and easier integration across devices.

held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 55%. This segment’s dominance is due to the flexibility and ease of deployment offered by wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G. These technologies enable real-time data transmission, making them ideal for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and wearables. The rapid adoption of these technologies is facilitated by their ability to enhance patient care by offering greater mobility and easier integration across devices. Hybrid technologies, which combine wired and wireless solutions, are the fastest-growing segment in the market. These technologies balance the reliability of wired connections with the flexibility of wireless ones, making them particularly beneficial for healthcare environments that require a combination of both. Hybrid solutions are gaining traction as healthcare providers increasingly seek adaptable, secure, and reliable connectivity solutions for their medical devices.

Recent Developments:

October 2024: Glassbeam, Inc. partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) program. This collaboration aims to enhance predictive analytics and real-time data capabilities across a wide range of medical devices, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

Glassbeam, Inc. partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) program. This collaboration aims to enhance predictive analytics and real-time data capabilities across a wide range of medical devices, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery. September 2023: Mindray launched the TE Air Wireless Handheld Ultrasound, a compact device designed to enhance accessibility and connectivity in healthcare settings. This portable ultrasound offers seamless integration with mobile devices or the TE X Ultrasound System, expanding its utility for healthcare professionals.

Statistical Analysis

Chronic diseases: Over 60% of the global population is affected by chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. These conditions significantly increase the demand for connected medical devices, as they require continuous monitoring and management.

Heart disease: One in four deaths globally is attributed to cardiovascular disease, increasing the need for remote monitoring and device connectivity.

Diabetes: Approximately 10% of the global population is living with diabetes, which demands real-time glucose monitoring and connected health management solutions.

Hypertension: Around 40% of the adult population globally is diagnosed with hypertension, further driving the need for medical devices to monitor and manage blood pressure continuously.





