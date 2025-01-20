Netcoins Canada is launching 8 new Alt-Coins on January 21, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero is pleased to announce that Netcoins Canada is launching 8 new coins on its platform for trading on January 21, 2025.

Netcoins clients will have complete control of these new coins through user Deposit and Withdrawal functions, allowing these assets to be moved from Netcoins to their wallets or cold storage devices. Netcoins is pleased to offer this feature, which is only available on a limited number of Canadian trading platforms for many new and emerging coins.

Netcoins now offers over 55 crypto assets and is firmly entrenched as a market leader in Canada. Netcoins is excited to allow Canadian investors to trade these alt-coins as the crypto market continues to grow.

“We’ve been observing a lot of interest in the space surrounding AI-related cryptocurrencies and lately, the market has focused on AI agents as tokenized assets”, said Netcoins Product Leader Pavel Dolzhenko. “Virtuals Protocol ($VIRTUAL) is currently one of the market leaders in allowing users to launch and co-own AI agents, while Artificial SuperIntelligence Alliance is another project in the AI space that our users have requested”, remarked Mr. Dolzhenko.

“The interaction of AI and crypto is something we will be closely watching in 2025. Aside from AI, a lot of the retail mindshare of the previous year was dominated by memecoins, many of which we currently offer, and others like $POPCAT, and $FLOKI which we’re adding now”, said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews.

“The Solana ecosystem came into its own in 2024, with a tremendous amount of growth, with trading volumes often surpassing Ethereum in 24-hour periods. These large volumes prompted us to list Jupiter ($JUP), as it’s been one of the leaders in the DEX space”, added Mr. Matthews.

Coin Information and Data based on January 16, 2025 information from CoinMarketCap.com

About S (Sonic):

Market cap: $2.3B USD

Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides over 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.

About FET:

Market cap: $3.29B USD

Founded in 2017 and launched via IEO on Binance in March 2019, Fetch.AI is an artificial intelligence (AI) lab building an open, permissionless, decentralized machine learning network with a crypto economy. Fetch.ai democratizes access to AI technology with a permissionless network upon which anyone can connect and access secure datasets by using autonomous AI to execute tasks that leverage its global network of data. The Fetch.AI model is rooted in use cases like optimizing DeFi trading services, transportation networks (parking, micromobility), smart energy grids, and travel — essentially any complex digital system that relies on large-scale datasets.

About ONDO:

Market cap: $1.76B USD

ONDO represents a governance token within the Ondo DAO. This DAO is dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-grade financial services through its governance of Flux Finance. ONDO token holders are not just investors but active participants in shaping the future strategic direction of the DAO, ensuring that the mission to expand financial access remains at the forefront.

About JUP:

Market cap: $1.08B USD

As one of the industry's most advanced swap aggregation engines, Jupiter excels in delivering essential liquidity infrastructure for the Solana ecosystem. Moreover, Jupiter is actively expanding its DeFi product offerings, featuring a comprehensive suite that includes Limit Order, DCA/TWAP, Bridge Comparator, and Perpetuals Trading.

About POPCAT:

Market cap: $606M USD

POPCAT is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the viral internet meme of a cat named Oatmeal. POPCAT has quickly garnered a significant following, leveraging the power of community engagement and the charm of internet culture to establish its presence in the cryptocurrency market. Its playful nature and community-driven approach make it a notable addition to the meme coin segment, appealing to both crypto enthusiasts and meme lovers alike.

About FLOKI:

Market cap: $1.65B USD

Floki (FLOKI), embodies the spirit of community-driven cryptocurrency inspired by Elon Musk's beloved Shiba Inu. As the utility token for the Floki Ecosystem, it engages its fan base through various initiatives, aiming to become a significant player in the meme coin market while providing real utility to its holders.

About VIRTUAL:

Market cap: $2.27B USD

Virtual, is at the forefront of integrating AI with the metaverse. It's designing a protocol that facilitates the future of virtual interactions, where users can engage in a more dynamic, AI-enhanced digital environment, offering new forms of social interaction, commerce, and entertainment.

About GOAT:

Market cap: $364M USD

Goatcoin (GOAT) is a meme coin and the governance token of Gotcha. GOAT is issued on the Binance Smart Chain and can be used for staking, payments, voting, etc. The platform also performs a weekly airdrop of up to one GOAT to promote active engagement in the Gotcha marketplace. One must be a Gotcha user to be eligible for the airdrop. The amount of GOAT distributed to each address is proportionate to the amount traded. Users can earn more GOAT by increasing the volume of trades.

