Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 10 January 2025
|11,700
|549.74
|6,431,987
|Monday, 13 January 2025
|1,900
|539.53
|1,025,107
|Tuesday, 14 January 2025
|1,900
|539.48
|1,025,012
|Wednesday, 15 January 2025
|1,900
|542.49
|1,030,731
|Thursday, 16 January 2025
|1,900
|544.69
|1,034,911
|Friday, 17 January 2025
|1,900
|543.84
|1,033,296
|In the period 13 January 2025 - 17 January 2025
|9,500
|542.01
|5,149,057
|Accumulated until 17 January 2025
|21,200
|546.28
|11,581,044
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,991,113 treasury shares corresponding to 7.96% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachment