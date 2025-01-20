Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2025

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 10  January 202511,700549.746,431,987  
Monday, 13 January 20251,900539.531,025,107  
Tuesday, 14 January 20251,900539.481,025,012  
Wednesday, 15 January 20251,900542.491,030,731  
Thursday, 16 January 20251,900544.691,034,911  
Friday, 17 January 20251,900543.841,033,296  
In the period 13 January 2025 - 17 January 20259,500542.015,149,057  
Accumulated until 17 January 202521,200546.2811,581,044  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,991,113 treasury shares corresponding to 7.96% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment


Attachments

2025-01-20 FBM25-03 SBB-w03 ENG