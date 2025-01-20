Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 10 January 2025 11,700 549.74 6,431,987 Monday, 13 January 2025 1,900 539.53 1,025,107 Tuesday, 14 January 2025 1,900 539.48 1,025,012 Wednesday, 15 January 2025 1,900 542.49 1,030,731 Thursday, 16 January 2025 1,900 544.69 1,034,911 Friday, 17 January 2025 1,900 543.84 1,033,296 In the period 13 January 2025 - 17 January 2025 9,500 542.01 5,149,057 Accumulated until 17 January 2025 21,200 546.28 11,581,044 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,991,113 treasury shares corresponding to 7.96% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment