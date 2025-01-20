Vanguard Starts 2025 Strong with ARA, World of Concrete Appearances

Milwaukee, WI, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard, a leading provider of commercial power solutions, will highlight its diverse portfolio of engines and battery solutions at World of Concrete and The ARA Show . For World of Concrete, Vanguard will be located in booth #O30321 in the Silver Lot from January 21 to 23. During The ARA Show, the power provider will be located in booth #5949 from January 30 to February 1. At both shows, attendees will see the latest developments in Vanguard® commercial engines, including the Vanguard 300 , Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC and BIG BLOCK™ 40.0 HP 1 Horizontal Shaft EFI/ETC engines, and the complete line of Vanguard™ Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Packs .

“We’re kicking off 2025 with a strong presence at World of Concrete and The ARA Show, where we’ll showcase the breadth and depth of Vanguard’s power solutions,” says Chris Davison, Senior Director of Product and Brand Management – Utility and Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "We're always energized by the chance to get out and connect with current and potential customers about the challenges and opportunities of their industries. These shows offer us the opportunity to showcase how we can help OEMs and rental companies tackle those challenges and capitalize on opportunities with the right power source."

Reliable Engine Power

Vanguard will highlight its latest commercial engines that are designed for optimal performance and efficiency at World of Concrete and The ARA Show. Among the engines on display will be the Vanguard 300, highlighting its durability and versatility across a range of applications. The Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC will also be featured, a single-cylinder powerhouse featuring electronic fuel injection (EFI) and electronic throttle control (ETC) for enhanced power and fuel economy. For heavy-duty demands, the Vanguard BIG BLOCK 40.0 HP Horizontal Shaft EFI/ETC will be on hand, showcasing exceptional power and advanced technology for demanding commercial applications.

Advanced Battery Solutions for Demanding Applications

Vanguard has developed a robust lineup of commercial lithium-ion battery packs designed to meet the diverse needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Available in both fixed and swappable battery pack configurations, and 1.5kWh2, 3.5kWh2, 5kWh2 and 7kWh2 capacity options, Vanguard ensures that OEMs can find the perfect match for their equipment's demands. Show attendees will have the opportunity to explore the complete Vanguard battery lineup at World of Concrete and The ARA Show. Designed, engineered and assembled in the United States, Vanguard battery products are backed by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network and an eight-year 3 commercial limited warranty.

Motors and Motor Controllers

Vanguard leads the industry in offering OEMs a complete system package with the introduction of its motors and motor controllers . Built tough and engineered with ease of service in mind, Vanguard motors and motor controllers include different power options to meet voltage needs across equipment sizes. Vanguard will have its new MVG1500, MVG2200, MVG3000 and MVG4000 motors and MC2000, MC4000 and MC8000 motor controllers on display in the booths.

48V 1.5kWh Commercial Battery (Si1.5)

The Vanguard 1.5kWh 2 Commercial Battery Pack (Si1.5) is generating significant interest across industries. Offering a standard charge time of just 75 minutes4, this compact, rugged battery pack features an innovative swappable design that allows users to instantly swap a depleted battery pack for a fully charged one, eliminating the downtime for recharging. The battery pack’s standard interface enables power swapping between brands and applications. The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) ensures optimal performance and durability, and the battery pack’s advanced lithium-ion chemistry delivers a 1,000-cycle lifespan with no maintenance.

Vanguard Commercial Fixed Series Batteries

Vanguard will also be showcasing its Fixed Series battery packs at the two shows. The 3.5kWh2 Battery (Fi3.5) is a total solution that provides instant, reliable power. Available in both 24V and 48V configurations, the Fi3.5 is designed to withstand harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, impact and vibration, making it ideal for demanding work environments. Featuring a durable diecast aluminum enclosure, the 48V 5kWh 2 Commercial Battery (Fi5.0) is engineered for a long lifespan with no maintenance. The 7kWh2 Commercial Battery Pack (Fi7.0) — available in both long and tall configurations — delivers more power in a compact footprint. These configurations offer flexibility to meet the specific needs of various equipment designs.

To learn more about Vanguard and its rugged power solutions, visit the Vanguard booth (#O30321) at World of Concrete in Las Vegas from January 21 to 23 and at The ARA Show (#5949) in Las Vegas from January 30 to February 1.

1All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

2Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

3See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details

4 When the battery temperature is <30°C at the start of charging with the Vanguard 1425W Battery Charger

