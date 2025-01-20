CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retirement living just got more exciting! Bill Ness, a leading voice in active adult living, has unveiled an engaging new article: Explore the 10 Largest Active Adult Communities in the U.S. This comprehensive guide showcases vibrant 55+ communities built around the perfect balance of leisure, recreation, and luxury.

Whether you dream of sunny Florida, the scenic deserts of Arizona, or the relaxing charm of coastal California, this article highlights the largest and most sought-after communities designed to make retirement a daily celebration. From world-class golf courses and miles of bike paths to state-of-the-art fitness centers and bustling clubhouses, these communities redefine retirement living.

“The 10 communities featured in this article represent the pinnacle of active adult living,” said Ness. “Each community offers unique amenities and opportunities that cater to diverse lifestyles and budgets, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

Featured Communities Include:

The Villages (The Villages, FL): The largest age-restricted community in the U.S., with over 70,000 homes and endless amenities.

Sun City (Sun City, AZ): A historic 55+ gem with year-round sunshine and over 28,000 homes.

Laguna Woods Village (Laguna Woods, CA): The West Coast’s largest community, boasting over 250 clubs and organizations.



…and seven other vibrant communities across the country that offer the perfect mix of luxury and lifestyle.

Start Planning Your Next Move Today

At 55places.com, our team of local real estate experts is here to help you make your next move seamless. We specialize in 55+ communities and understand the unique needs of active adults. Let us guide you through every step of the process, from selling your current home to finding the perfect new community.

Explore the article and take the first step toward living your best life today. Visit 55places.com to learn more or contact us for personalized assistance.

For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact: