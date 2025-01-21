GTreasury Expands Global Development Hub in Dublin, Ireland to Accelerate Innovation and Platform Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced a significant expansion of its development operations in Dublin, Ireland and established the location as the company’s primary development hub. This strategic move accelerates GTreasury’s technology innovation, including honing and advancing its AI-driven treasury solutions.

Growing its Dublin footprint aligns with GTreasury’s commitment to supporting the office of the CFO and treasury teams as they navigate increasingly complex global financial environments. As businesses require advanced real-time financial insights, complex risk management, and automated operations, GTreasury is positioned to rapidly deploy new capabilities and stay ahead of evolving market needs. The expanded Dublin office will focus on solution delivery, increased data analytics, faster time-to-market for new capabilities, and seamless adaptability for tomorrow’s treasury challenges.

“Dublin’s rich technology ecosystem, including its strong universities and exceptional talent pool, make it an ideal location for GTreasury’s development operations,” said Lars Powers, Chief Technology Officer, GTreasury. “By anchoring development in Dublin, we’ll accelerate our innovations around intelligent cash forecasting, risk analytics, automation capabilities, and more. The investment strengthens our ability to deliver industry-leading AI and machine learning solutions that transform how organizations manage their treasury operations.”

The Dublin expansion marks a significant milestone in GTreasury’s growth strategy, reinforcing the company’s position as the leader in treasury solutions. Scaling its development capabilities empowers its worldwide customer base with even more comprehensive solutions for cash visibility, payments, risk management, and working capital optimization—while maintaining GTreasury’s commitment to fast time-to-value and platform adaptability.

About GTreasury

GTreasury provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world’s most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Our industry leading solutions are purposefully designed to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Cash Visibility and Forecasting to Payments, Risk, Debt, and Investments. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Plus, our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients’ continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (Dublin and London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

