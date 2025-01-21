Half-year report

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

HALF YEAR RESULTS

DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2024.

Financial highlights:

Revenue increased by 2.2% to £1,730,829 (2023 - £1,693,910).

Core recurring revenue model remains resilient.

Profit after tax of £1,131 compared to a loss of (£121,567) in 2023, an improvement of £122,698. It should be noted that, due to the write down of deferred expenditure in April 2024, there was a very small depreciation charge of £493 compared to that included in respect of half year ending 31 October 2023 (£570,007). It should also be noted that all development costs for ongoing R&D are now included in the P&L which is in line with new HMRC guidelines.

Available cash at the period end was £96,431 (2023 - £386,122), plus unutilised debtor drawdowns of £256,670 (2023 £386,122).

R&D tax credits on ordinary activities down by 51% due to change in HMRC allowances.

Post period end, the Company has secured a price rise in respect of some NHS contracts that will marginally improve Revenues for the second half of the financial year.

Operational highlights:

Our new SMART Referral solution continues to show promise with the integration with the NHS’ Electronic Referral System now complete.

The recent NHS announcement to push a financial incentive of £80 million to GP practices as part of a bid to reduce the elective waiting lists bodes well for DXS’ SMART Referrals solution.

Tackling Cardiovascular Disease (‘CVD’) remains an NHS priority and therefore, the positive outcomes of improving blood pressure control during the current Innovate UK Evaluation of DXS’ ExpertCare hypertension solution shows significant promise for wider system adoption – particularly when in England, blood pressure control dropped from 70.9% to 66.8% between March and June 2024. (Blood pressure control is reviewed quarterly for England).

Started first ExpertCare commercial contract for the management of hypertension for a PCN in the East of England.

We have continued our committed investment in R&D, even though this is not reflected in the Balance Sheet.





Outlook

Current lack of available NHS budgets remains a barrier to closing new sales. Armed with evidence of the effectiveness of our solutions in solving real problems for both the patient and the taxpayer, we continue to the believe that it is a matter of time before new NHS funding specifically aimed at alleviating NHS pressures by the introduction of innovative digital solutions becomes more readily available.

In addition, we continue our policy of:

Gaining evidence evaluated by third parties proving the effectiveness of our solutions and demonstrating the ROI to be gained by the NHS .

Offering a risk sharing value-based procurement model to the NHS that include performance based upsides.

Providing services to overcome the NHS resource shortage challenges.

Forming collaborations with organisations that currently have the skill and accreditation to work with us.

The intense focus is on growing sales, but if it remains slow, appropriate efficiencies will be considered.





David Immelman, Chief Executive of DXS, commented:

“Although gaining sales growth remains frustratingly slow, I repeat my statement from a year ago: We remain confident that we have exceptionally effective solutions for helping the NHS to resolve their acknowledged problems and that this can be demonstrated by provable data which saves millions of pounds annually, saves patient lives, helps with the resource shortage and contribute to the NHS Net Zero Targets.”

“Our team remains fuelled with conviction and enthusiasm for what we have to offer to the NHS and beyond. The Board continues with salary cost cuts as a contribution to cash flow.”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2024

Consolidated Income Statement

for the six months ended 31 October 2024

Unaudited Group 6 Months ended 31 Oct 2024





Unaudited

6 Months ended

31 Oct 2023





Audited

Year to

30 April 2024 Continuing Operations Continuing Operations Continuing Operations £ £ £ Turnover 1,730,829 1,693,910 3,308,359 Cost of Sales (235,670) (205,274) (428,212) Gross Profit 1,495,159 1,488,636 2,880,147 Grant Income 170,610 - 136,570 Administration Costs (1,705,272 (1,132,280) (2,494,510 Depreciation and Amortisation (493) (570,007) (5,399,030) Operating (loss) (39,996) (213,651) (4,876,823) Sundry Income 1,203 7 15 (38,793) (213,644) (4,876,808) Interest payable and similar expenses (20,076) (44,828) (74,842) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (58,869) (258,472) (4,951,650) Tax on (loss) on ordinary activities 60,000 136,910 212,964 Profit / (Loss) for the period 1,131 (121,562) (4,738,686) ========= ========= ========= Profit per share basic (0p) 0.2p (7.4)p fully diluted (0p) 0.2p (7.4)p ========= ========= =========

Consolidated Statement of other Comprehensive Income

for the six months ended 31 October 2024

(Loss) / Profit 1,131 (121,562) (4,738,686) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - 1,131 (121,562) (4,738,686) ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 October 2024

Unaudited

Group at

31 Oct 2024 Unaudited

Group at

31 Oct 2023 Audited

Group at

30 April 2024 £ £ £ Fixed Assets Intangible Assets 1,455,000 5,942,117 1,455,000 Tangible Assets 572 565 1,038 _________ _________ _________ 1,455,572 5,942,682 1,456,038 _________ _________ _________ Current assets Debtors Amounts falling due within one year 694,543 580,317 1,115,272 Cash at bank and in hand 96,431 386,122 90,012 _________ _________ _________ 790,944 966,439 1,205,284 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (880,070) (1,189,392) (811,205) _________ _________ _________ Net current assets / (liabilities) (89,126) (222,953) 394,079 _________ _________ _________ Total assets less current liabilities 1,366,446 5,719,729 1,850,117 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year (330,134) (232,595) (345,455) Deferred income (587,795) (424,762) (1,057,276) _________ _________ _________ 448,517 5,062,372 447,386 ========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Called up share capital 211,273 211,273 211,273 Share Premium 3,213,395 3,213,395 3,213,395 Share option reserve 11,589 9,451 11,589 Retained earnings (2,987,740) 1,628,253 (2,988,871) _________ _________ _________ Shareholders’ Funds 448,517 5,062,372 447,386 ========= ========= =========

Statement Of Cash Flows

Six months ended 31 October 2024

Unaudited

Six months ended 31 Oct 2024 Unaudited

Six months ended 31 Oct 2023 Audited year ended 30 April 2024 £ £ £ Cash flow from operating activities 49,629 448,174 323,384 Interest paid (20,076) (44,828) (74,842) Sundry Income 1,203 7 15 R&D tax credit - - 326,564 _________ _________ _________ Net Cash flow from operating activities 30,756 403,353 575,121 _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from investing activities Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets - (651,358) (902,828) Proceeds in respect of tangible fixed assets (27) - (908) _________ _________ _________ (27) (651,358) (993,736) _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from investing activities Repayment of long term loans (24,310) (237,850) (457,451) Proceeds on share issue - 500,000 630,628 Share issue costs - - (36,527) _________ _________ _________ (24,310) 262,150 136,650 _________ _________ _________ Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,419 14,145 (281,965) Cash and Cash equivalents at 30 April 2024 90,012 371,977 371,977 _________ _________ _________ Cash and Cash equivalents at 31 October 2024 96,431 386,122 90,012 ========= ========= ========= Cash and Cash equivalents consists of: Cash at bank and in hand 96,431 386,122 90,012 ========= ========= =========

Net Debt Reconciliation

Current Debt

£ Non Current Debt

£





Cash

£





Total

£ £ £ £ At 30 April 2023 (313,486) (720,446) 371,978 (661,954) Non cash flow 374,991 374,991 Cash flow 26,857 - (281,966) (255,109) _________ _________ _________ _________ At 30 April 2024 (286,629) (345,455) 90,012 (542,072) Cash flow 8,989 15,321 6,419 30,729 _________ _________ _________ _________ At 31 October 2024 (277,640) (330,134) 96,431 (511,343) ========= ========= ========= =========

The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors Crowe U.K. LLP.

