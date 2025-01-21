SalMar - Green Bond Mandate Announcement and Fixed Income Investor Meetings

SalMar ASA, rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers and Rabobank as Joint Lead Manager to arrange a series of physical and virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing on Wednesday 22 January 2025. One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issues, with fixed and/or floating coupon and a minimum tenor of 5 years may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.
