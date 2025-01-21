BlackRock® Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the January 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on January 28, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 31, 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.112
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.059
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.058
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.079
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.075
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.080
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.105
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.061
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.091
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.079
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.068
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.118
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.076
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.042
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.060
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.115
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.044
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.114
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.057
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.111
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.111
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.195
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.038
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.183
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.140
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.069
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.040
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.073
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.080
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.083
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.122
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.071
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.065
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.047
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.072
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.057
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.060
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.117
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.127
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.080
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.060
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.051
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.069
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.048
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.117
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.125
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.087
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.090

 (1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U

Estimated January Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The January cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.146


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about January 27, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com