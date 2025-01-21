Iron Ore Pellets Industry Forecast to Reach USD 128.1 Billion by 2035, Fuelled by Strong Demand for Green Steel, EAF Steelmaking, and Rising Infrastructure Projects | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global iron ore pellets industry is poised for robust growth, with the market value anticipated to reach USD 66.8 billion in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2025 and 2035. By 2035, the market is expected to reach USD 128.1 billion, fueled by the surge in demand for high-quality steel and advancements in green steel production.

Iron ore pellets, small spherical agglomerates created from iron ore fines, binders, and additives, play an essential role in modern steelmaking. The pellets come in two major grades: blast furnace grade for traditional steel production and Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) grade for eco-friendly steelmaking. These pellets are vital for ensuring superior iron content and reduced impurities, both crucial for high-performance steel used in a variety of applications.

The demand for iron ore pellets has seen a steady rise, driven by the growing demand for steel in sectors such as construction, automotive, and infrastructure. As a key ingredient in steel production, iron ore pellets serve as a critical raw material due to their high iron content, which makes them more efficient in the manufacturing process compared to conventional iron ore. Iron ore pellets are produced through a process of pelletizing, which involves agglomerating iron ore fines into small, round balls. These pellets are then used in blast furnaces for steel production, making them a vital component of the steel industry’s supply chain.

One of the major trends in the iron ore pellets industry is the increasing adoption of advanced pelletizing technologies. Newer technologies aim to improve the efficiency of pellet production while reducing the environmental impact, such as lowering carbon emissions and energy consumption. The push toward sustainability has prompted companies to invest in green pellet technologies that utilize alternative energy sources or processes to minimize the environmental footprint of pellet production.

Another significant trend is the growing demand for high-quality pellets, especially with the global emphasis on reducing emissions from steelmaking. High-quality pellets, such as direct reduction (DR) grade pellets, are increasingly favored for use in direct reduction processes that produce low-carbon steel. This trend is particularly evident in regions with stringent environmental regulations, such as Europe, where there is an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in industrial processes.

Geopolitical factors, such as changes in mining policies and trade regulations, also impact the supply and pricing of iron ore pellets. Additionally, the growth of the electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking method, which requires premium iron ore pellets, further fuels demand. These evolving trends and technologies position the iron ore pellets industry for continued growth, particularly as the global demand for steel remains robust.





Iron Ore Pellet Market Overview

The demand for iron ore pellets is closely tied to the global steel industry. Iron ore pellets are a critical raw material in steelmaking, used to enhance the efficiency of the steel production process.

The leading producers of iron ore pellets include countries with significant iron ore resources, such as China, India, and Iran. These countries are key exporters of iron ore pellets to meet the demand from steel-producing nations.

The demand for iron ore pellets is primarily driven by the steel industry's need for high-quality iron ore as a feedstock. Factors influencing this demand include infrastructure development, construction projects, and overall economic growth.

Iron ore pellets are used in different steel production processes, including traditional blast furnace routes and modern direct reduction processes. The choice of pellets depends on the specific steelmaking method employed by a facility.

Ongoing technological advancements in steelmaking processes, including the development of direct reduction technologies, are influencing the market for iron ore pellets. The steel industry is exploring more sustainable and energy-efficient methods of production.

Environmental concerns, including carbon emissions and sustainable resource use, are becoming increasingly important in the steel industry. This has led to a focus on developing and adopting technologies that reduce the environmental impact of steel production, potentially impacting the demand for iron ore pellets.

Like other commodities, the iron ore pellet market is subject to price fluctuations influenced by supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and economic conditions. Government policies related to steel production, trade, and environmental regulations can significantly impact the iron ore pellet market.

For example, initiatives promoting domestic steel production or aiming to reduce carbon emissions may influence market dynamics. Hence, these factors are expected to significantly impact the growth prospects for the iron ore pellet industry through 2035.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Steel: The global demand for steel is consistently growing, driven by industrialization and urbanization, especially in emerging economies. Key sectors such as construction, automotive, and infrastructure are fueling the demand for steel, with iron ore pellets playing a pivotal role in producing high-strength steel. Green Steel Production and EAF Steelmaking: The adoption of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking, which uses DRI-grade iron ore pellets, is accelerating due to its eco-friendly nature. EAF technology emits less carbon compared to traditional blast furnaces and supports the production of green steel, a key component in achieving global environmental sustainability goals. DRI-grade pellets, with their lower impurity levels, are in high demand for clean steel production. Rising Demand for Steel in Renewable Energy Infrastructure: The global shift toward renewable energy is driving the demand for steel in wind turbines, solar panel frames, and energy storage systems. DRI-grade pellets, which offer improved quality and sustainability, are increasingly used in the production of steel for renewable energy projects, aligning with the growing trend toward green steel and supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources. Growing Demand in Heavy Machinery and Equipment: The increasing demand for heavy machinery and equipment in industries such as construction, mining, and agriculture is driving the need for high-strength, durable steel. Iron ore pellets with a higher iron content are essential for producing steel that can withstand harsh operating conditions in these sectors.

“Iron ore pellets are a vital part of modern steelmaking, contributing to higher energy efficiency, better iron content, and improved logistics throughout the supply chain,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). “With the growing shift toward sustainable steel production, especially in regions such as East Asia, we expect the demand for DRI-grade pellets to continue to rise, further accelerating market expansion.”

Get an overview of drivers and challenges affecting this industry! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iron-ore-pellet-market

BF Grade Iron Ore Pellets to Steal the Show

BF grade iron ore pellets are expected to dominate the global iron ore pellet market with a volume share of 75.9% in 2023. This is attributable to its low cost, ease of manufacturing, and easy-to-use nature.

DRI grade iron ore pellets, on the other hand, are anticipated to witness a higher demand, rising at 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period. This is because they are gaining more preference in countries like India and Iran due to their excellent purity, which produces high-grade steel.

DRI grade iron ore pellets are specifically designed for direct reduction processes, such as sponge iron production, using direct reduction technology (e.g., the Midrex or HYL process). These processes use natural gas or other reducing agents to convert iron ore pellets into DRI without the need for a blast furnace.

One key advantage of DRI grade pellets is their suitability for these direct reduction processes. These processes are known for their energy efficiency and environmental benefits compared to traditional blast furnace routes. Direct reduction processes often result in lower greenhouse gas emissions, making them more environmentally friendly.

DRI grade iron ore pellets offer flexibility in steelmaking routes. While BF-grade pellets are optimized for use in blast furnaces, DRI-grade pellets can be used in several alternative steelmaking processes. This versatility allows steel producers to adapt to changing market conditions, energy costs, and environmental regulations.

The ability to use DRI grade pellets in alternative processes positions manufacturers to move toward more sustainable methods. Demand for materials like DRI grade iron ore pellets will increase significantly as the steel industry explores and implements new technologies to reduce carbon emissions.

Country-Wise Insights:

Country Value CAGR (2025-2035) Key Drivers China 7.2% Rapid industrialization, infrastructure growth, EAF adoption, and green steel initiatives. India 6.8% Urbanization, infrastructure expansion, renewable energy projects, and growing steel demand. South Korea 6.6% Heavy machinery, shipbuilding, automotive growth, EAF adoption, and sustainable steel production. Japan 6.0% Industrial and infrastructure expansion, emphasis on high-quality steel for construction projects. UK 5.9% Infrastructure development and a shift to low-carbon steel production.

Industry Trends in Iron Ore Pellets:

Sustainability Focus: Increasing demand for eco-friendly pelletizing technologies to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. High-Quality Pellet Demand: Growing preference for direct reduction (DR) grade pellets due to their role in low-carbon steel production. Technological Advancements: Adoption of advanced pelletizing processes to improve productivity, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact. Automation and AI Integration: Integration of automation and AI to optimize pellet production, enhance quality control, and streamline operations. Geopolitical Influences: Trade regulations and mining policies significantly impacting supply chains and global iron ore pellet markets.



Future Growth Opportunities in Iron Ore Pellets:

Green Steel Demand: The shift towards low-carbon and green steel production will increase the demand for high-quality iron ore pellets. Expansion in Emerging Markets: Growing infrastructure and construction sectors in Asia, Africa, and Latin America will drive iron ore pellet consumption. Direct Reduction Technology: The rise of direct reduction steelmaking processes, especially in regions like Europe and India, will create demand for premium pellets. Increased Investment in Pelletizing Facilities: New pelletizing plants and capacity expansions in key iron ore-producing regions will cater to rising global demand. Circular Economy Initiatives: Opportunities in recycling and reusing iron ore pellets and steel scrap, further promoting a circular economy in the steel industry.



Rapid Adoption of Electric Arc Furnace to Boost Sales of Iron Ore Pellets

Blast furnaces have been the most widely used production method for steel production over the years. The high carbon emissions of the blast furnace method have created a divergence between blast furnace and electric arc furnace technologies.

The dual-carbon goals suggest a strategic aim of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060. An increasing propensity toward carbon neutrality is promoting manufacturers to shift their production lines towards iron ore pellets or electric arc furnaces.

By using iron ore pellets and electric arc furnaces, manufacturers can significantly reduce carbon emissions caused by steel production. This transition will likely play a key role in fostering growth of the iron ore pellet market.





Key Players of Iron Ore Pellets Industry

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Vale S.A.

Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB (LKAB)

Bahrain Steel

Arya Iron and Steel Co. Pvt. Ltd. (Arya Group)

KIOCL Ltd.

AM/NS India

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

FERREXPO Plc.

Key Segments of Iron Ore Pellets Industry:

By Product Grade: Blast Furnace (BF) Grade : Primarily used in traditional blast furnace steelmaking, offering high iron content for efficient steel production.

: Primarily used in traditional blast furnace steelmaking, offering high iron content for efficient steel production. Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) Grade: Used in electric arc furnaces (EAF) and direct reduction processes, essential for producing low-carbon or green steel. By Application: Steel Manufacturing : The largest application segment, where iron ore pellets are crucial for producing steel in blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces.

: The largest application segment, where iron ore pellets are crucial for producing steel in blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. Foundries : Iron ore pellets are used in foundries to manufacture castings for various industries, such as automotive and heavy machinery.

: Iron ore pellets are used in foundries to manufacture castings for various industries, such as automotive and heavy machinery. Other Applications: Includes usage in industries like power generation, chemicals, and construction, where steel products are a core requirement. By Region: North America : Key players in steel manufacturing and construction drive demand for iron ore pellets, with significant growth in the U.S. and Canada.

: Key players in steel manufacturing and construction drive demand for iron ore pellets, with significant growth in the U.S. and Canada. Latin America : Brazil, a major iron ore producer, is a key player, and growing industrialization in countries like Mexico increases pellet demand.

: Brazil, a major iron ore producer, is a key player, and growing industrialization in countries like Mexico increases pellet demand. Western Europe : Industrial growth and sustainability goals push the demand for high-quality pellets, with countries like Germany and the UK being key markets.

: Industrial growth and sustainability goals push the demand for high-quality pellets, with countries like Germany and the UK being key markets. Eastern Europe : Steel manufacturing in countries like Russia and Ukraine sees steady demand for iron ore pellets for construction and industrial uses.

: Steel manufacturing in countries like Russia and Ukraine sees steady demand for iron ore pellets for construction and industrial uses. East Asia : China, South Korea, and Japan are major markets due to their industrial sectors and significant steel production needs.

: China, South Korea, and Japan are major markets due to their industrial sectors and significant steel production needs. South Asia : India’s rapid urbanization and industrialization significantly boost iron ore pellet consumption, especially for steel production.

: India’s rapid urbanization and industrialization significantly boost iron ore pellet consumption, especially for steel production. Middle East and Africa (MEA): Steel demand in the Middle East for construction and infrastructure, along with Africa’s growing industrial sector, drives regional demand.



French Translation:

L'industrie mondiale des boulettes de minerai de fer est sur le point de connaître une croissance robuste, la valeur du marché devant atteindre 66,8 milliards USD en 2024 et croître à un TCAC de 6,1 % entre 2025 et 2035. D'ici 2035, le marché devrait atteindre 128,1 milliards USD, alimenté par la forte demande d'acier de haute qualité et les progrès de la production d'acier vert.

Les boulettes de minerai de fer, de petits agglomérats sphériques créés à partir de fines de minerai de fer, de liants et d'additifs, jouent un rôle essentiel dans la fabrication de l'acier moderne. Les boulettes sont disponibles en deux grandes catégories : la catégorie haut fourneau pour la production d'acier traditionnelle et la catégorie fer à réduction directe (DRI) pour la fabrication d'acier respectueuse de l'environnement. Ces boulettes sont essentielles pour garantir une teneur en fer supérieure et une réduction des impuretés, deux éléments essentiels pour l'acier haute performance utilisé dans diverses applications.

La demande de boulettes de minerai de fer a connu une augmentation constante, stimulée par la demande croissante d'acier dans des secteurs tels que la construction, l'automobile et les infrastructures. En tant qu'ingrédient clé dans la production d'acier, les boulettes de minerai de fer servent de matière première essentielle en raison de leur teneur élevée en fer, ce qui les rend plus efficaces dans le processus de fabrication par rapport au minerai de fer conventionnel. Les boulettes de minerai de fer sont produites par un processus de pelletisation, qui consiste à agglomérer des fines de minerai de fer en petites boules rondes. Ces boulettes sont ensuite utilisées dans les hauts fourneaux pour la production d'acier, ce qui en fait un élément essentiel de la chaîne d'approvisionnement de l'industrie sidérurgique.

L'une des principales tendances de l'industrie des boulettes de minerai de fer est l'adoption croissante de technologies de bouletage avancées. Les nouvelles technologies visent à améliorer l'efficacité de la production de boulettes tout en réduisant l'impact environnemental, notamment en réduisant les émissions de carbone et la consommation d'énergie. La tendance vers la durabilité a incité les entreprises à investir dans des technologies de boulettes vertes qui utilisent des sources d'énergie ou des processus alternatifs pour minimiser l'empreinte environnementale de la production de boulettes.

Une autre tendance importante est la demande croissante de granulés de haute qualité , en particulier dans un contexte mondial où l'accent est mis sur la réduction des émissions liées à la production d'acier. Les granulés de haute qualité, tels que les granulés de réduction directe (DR), sont de plus en plus privilégiés pour une utilisation dans les procédés de réduction directe qui produisent de l'acier à faible teneur en carbone. Cette tendance est particulièrement évidente dans les régions où les réglementations environnementales sont strictes, comme l'Europe, où l'accent est mis sur la réduction des émissions de carbone dans les processus industriels.

Les facteurs géopolitiques, tels que les changements dans les politiques minières et les réglementations commerciales, ont également un impact sur l'offre et le prix des boulettes de minerai de fer. En outre, la croissance de la méthode de fabrication de l'acier au four à arc électrique (EAF), qui nécessite des boulettes de minerai de fer de première qualité, alimente encore davantage la demande. Ces tendances et technologies en évolution permettent à l'industrie des boulettes de minerai de fer de poursuivre sa croissance, d'autant plus que la demande mondiale d'acier reste forte.

Principaux facteurs moteurs du marché

Hausse de la demande d'acier : La demande mondiale d'acier ne cesse de croître , stimulée par l'industrialisation et l'urbanisation, en particulier dans les économies émergentes. Des secteurs clés tels que la construction, l'automobile et les infrastructures alimentent la demande d'acier, les boulettes de minerai de fer jouant un rôle essentiel dans la production d'acier à haute résistance. Production d'acier vert et fabrication d'acier EAF : L'adoption de la fabrication d'acier au four à arc électrique (EAF), qui utilise des granulés de minerai de fer de qualité DRI, s'accélère en raison de sa nature écologique. La technologie EAF émet moins de carbone que les hauts fourneaux traditionnels et soutient la production d'acier vert, un élément clé pour atteindre les objectifs mondiaux de durabilité environnementale. Les granulés de qualité DRI, avec leurs niveaux d'impuretés plus faibles, sont très demandés pour la production d'acier propre. Demande croissante d'acier dans les infrastructures d'énergie renouvelable : La transition mondiale vers les énergies renouvelables stimule la demande d'acier dans les éoliennes, les cadres de panneaux solaires et les systèmes de stockage d'énergie. Les granulés de qualité DRI, qui offrent une qualité et une durabilité améliorées, sont de plus en plus utilisés dans la production d'acier pour les projets d'énergie renouvelable, s'alignant sur la tendance croissante vers l'acier vert et soutenant la transition vers des sources d'énergie plus propres. Demande croissante en machines et équipements lourds : La demande croissante en machines et équipements lourds dans des secteurs tels que la construction, l'exploitation minière et l'agriculture entraîne un besoin d'acier durable et à haute résistance. Les boulettes de minerai de fer à teneur en fer plus élevée sont essentielles pour produire un acier capable de résister aux conditions d'exploitation difficiles de ces secteurs.

« Les boulettes de minerai de fer sont un élément essentiel de la production d’acier moderne, contribuant à une meilleure efficacité énergétique, à une meilleure teneur en fer et à une logistique améliorée tout au long de la chaîne d’approvisionnement », déclare Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI) . « Avec l’évolution croissante vers une production d’acier durable, en particulier dans des régions comme l’Asie de l’Est, nous nous attendons à ce que la demande de boulettes de qualité DRI continue d’augmenter, accélérant encore davantage l’expansion du marché. »

Tendances de l'industrie des boulettes de minerai de fer :

Focus sur la durabilité : Demande croissante de technologies de granulation respectueuses de l’environnement pour réduire les émissions de carbone et améliorer l’efficacité énergétique. Demande de granulés de haute qualité : préférence croissante pour les granulés de qualité à réduction directe (DR) en raison de leur rôle dans la production d'acier à faible teneur en carbone. Progrès technologiques : Adoption de procédés de granulation avancés pour améliorer la productivité, réduire les coûts et minimiser l’impact environnemental. Intégration de l’automatisation et de l’IA : Intégration de l’automatisation et de l’IA pour optimiser la production de granulés, améliorer le contrôle qualité et rationaliser les opérations. Influences géopolitiques : les réglementations commerciales et les politiques minières ont un impact significatif sur les chaînes d’approvisionnement et les marchés mondiaux des boulettes de minerai de fer.



Opportunités de croissance futures dans le secteur des boulettes de minerai de fer :

Demande d’acier vert : Le passage vers une production d’acier à faible teneur en carbone et vert augmentera la demande de boulettes de minerai de fer de haute qualité. Expansion sur les marchés émergents : la croissance des secteurs des infrastructures et de la construction en Asie, en Afrique et en Amérique latine stimulera la consommation de boulettes de minerai de fer. Technologie de réduction directe : L’essor des procédés de fabrication d’acier par réduction directe, en particulier dans des régions comme l’Europe et l’Inde, créera une demande de granulés de qualité supérieure Augmentation des investissements dans les installations de bouletage : de nouvelles usines de bouletage et des extensions de capacité dans les principales régions productrices de minerai de fer répondront à la demande mondiale croissante. Initiatives d’économie circulaire : Opportunités de recyclage et de réutilisation des boulettes de minerai de fer et de la ferraille d’acier, favorisant ainsi davantage l’économie circulaire dans l’industrie sidérurgique.



Principaux acteurs de l'industrie des boulettes de minerai de fer

ArcelorMittal SA

Vale SA

Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB (LKAB)

Acier de Bahreïn

Arya Iron and Steel Co. Pvt. Ltd. (Groupe Arya)

KIOCL Ltée.

AM/NS Inde

Jindal SAW Ltée.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

FERREXPO Plc.

Principaux segments de l'industrie des boulettes de minerai de fer :

Par catégorie de produit : Grade haut fourneau (BF) : Principalement utilisé dans la fabrication d'acier traditionnelle dans les hauts fourneaux, offrant une teneur en fer élevée pour une production d'acier efficace.

: Principalement utilisé dans la fabrication d'acier traditionnelle dans les hauts fourneaux, offrant une teneur en fer élevée pour une production d'acier efficace. Grade de fer à réduction directe (DRI) : utilisé dans les fours à arc électrique (EAF) et les procédés de réduction directe, essentiel pour produire de l'acier à faible teneur en carbone ou vert. Par application : Fabrication d'acier : Le plus grand segment d'application, où les boulettes de minerai de fer sont cruciales pour la production d'acier dans les hauts fourneaux et les fours à arc électrique.

: Le plus grand segment d'application, où les boulettes de minerai de fer sont cruciales pour la production d'acier dans les hauts fourneaux et les fours à arc électrique. Fonderies : Les boulettes de minerai de fer sont utilisées dans les fonderies pour fabriquer des pièces moulées pour diverses industries, telles que l'automobile et la machinerie lourde.

: Les boulettes de minerai de fer sont utilisées dans les fonderies pour fabriquer des pièces moulées pour diverses industries, telles que l'automobile et la machinerie lourde. Autres applications : Comprend une utilisation dans des secteurs tels que la production d’énergie, les produits chimiques et la construction, où les produits en acier sont une exigence essentielle. Par région : Amérique du Nord : Les principaux acteurs de la fabrication et de la construction d'acier stimulent la demande de boulettes de minerai de fer, avec une croissance significative aux États-Unis et au Canada.

: Les principaux acteurs de la fabrication et de la construction d'acier stimulent la demande de boulettes de minerai de fer, avec une croissance significative aux États-Unis et au Canada. Amérique latine : le Brésil, important producteur de minerai de fer, est un acteur clé, et l’industrialisation croissante dans des pays comme le Mexique augmente la demande de granulés.

: le Brésil, important producteur de minerai de fer, est un acteur clé, et l’industrialisation croissante dans des pays comme le Mexique augmente la demande de granulés. Europe occidentale : la croissance industrielle et les objectifs de durabilité stimulent la demande de granulés de haute qualité, des pays comme l'Allemagne et le Royaume-Uni étant des marchés clés.

: la croissance industrielle et les objectifs de durabilité stimulent la demande de granulés de haute qualité, des pays comme l'Allemagne et le Royaume-Uni étant des marchés clés. Europe de l'Est : La production d'acier dans des pays comme la Russie et l'Ukraine connaît une demande constante de boulettes de minerai de fer pour la construction et les utilisations industrielles.

: La production d'acier dans des pays comme la Russie et l'Ukraine connaît une demande constante de boulettes de minerai de fer pour la construction et les utilisations industrielles. Asie de l’Est : la Chine, la Corée du Sud et le Japon sont des marchés majeurs en raison de leurs secteurs industriels et de leurs besoins importants en production d’acier.

: la Chine, la Corée du Sud et le Japon sont des marchés majeurs en raison de leurs secteurs industriels et de leurs besoins importants en production d’acier. Asie du Sud : l’urbanisation et l’industrialisation rapides de l’Inde stimulent considérablement la consommation de boulettes de minerai de fer, en particulier pour la production d’acier.

: l’urbanisation et l’industrialisation rapides de l’Inde stimulent considérablement la consommation de boulettes de minerai de fer, en particulier pour la production d’acier. Moyen-Orient et Afrique (MEA) : La demande d'acier au Moyen-Orient pour la construction et les infrastructures, ainsi que la croissance du secteur industriel africain, stimulent la demande régionale.



Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

