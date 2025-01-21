Consumer Attorney Law Firm - Huntington Beach Ford Scandal: Allegations of Coercion, Abuse, and Deception





HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A scandal involving Huntington Beach Ford and its parent company, Bakhtiari Automotive Group, has surfaced, revealing serious allegations spanning over a decade. At the center of these claims is manager Omar Zeola (legally known as Omid Ziaolagh), whose actions are under scrutiny for fostering a toxic workplace and employing questionable business practices.

Allegations of Coerced Five-Star Reviews

Customers have alleged that Huntington Beach Ford sales representatives pressured them into leaving positive online reviews in exchange for rebates and incentives. Such practices, if confirmed, could violate California law, raising concerns about the dealership’s business ethics.

Whistleblower Reports a Toxic Workplace

A former service manager has come forward with allegations of workplace harassment, retaliation, and abusive management behavior. According to the whistleblower, public humiliation and intimidation were prevalent under Zeola’s leadership. The whistleblower also claims they were penalized for opposing practices such as requiring proof of five-star reviews before processing customer coupons.

"Omar's management style has always been aggressive," a current employee who has worked with Zeola for over 15 years, starting at a local Mitsubishi dealership before moving to Huntington Beach Ford, revealed to attorneys. "To succeed in that environment, you have to have thick skin. That's why there's such a high turnover of managers and sales reps at Huntington Beach Ford."

Legal Case Filed in California

The allegations are now part of an ongoing legal case filed in the state of California. Details of the case include:

• Civil Case Number: 202401-23370524

• Workers’ Compensation Number: ADJ18208335

• Court of Record: CA-P 2385955

A Decade of Alleged Misconduct

The recent allegations are part of a broader pattern reported by former and current employees as well as vendors. Over the past 10 years, complaints lodged with the HR department appear to have resulted in limited corrective actions, enabling the alleged toxic environment to persist.

"This isn't just about bad business practices," said Attorney Serena D. Shahidi of the Consumer Attorney Law Firm . "This case underscores a systemic failure to safeguard employees and customers from unacceptable management practices." Shahidi urges anyone with relevant experiences to come forward.

Consumers, former employees, and vendors who have experienced any of the following practices are encouraged to contact Attorney Shahidi:

• Conditional rebates tied to positive reviews

• Deceptive sales practices

• Pressure to leave five-star reviews

• Workplace harassment or retaliation

• Abusive behavior by management

• Unauthorized charges or services added to contracts

For assistance or to share your story, contact the Consumer Attorney Law Firm at help@autofraud.com.

