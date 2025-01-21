StorONE Expands the Vision of ONE Storage Platform with Kubernetes (K8s) Integration

New York, NY, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, developer of the industry leading ONE Enterprise Storage Platform, today announced the addition of Kubernetes (K8s) support to its platform, reinforcing its strategy of delivering the Power of One Unified Storage Platform for all enterprise needs. With this integration, StorONE strengthens its commitment to eliminating storage silos and ensuring that customers have access to advanced features as part of the core platform without additional costs.

Unlike vendors developing standalone Kubernetes solutions or niche tools that complicate operations, StorONE integrates Kubernetes into its core platform, ensuring simplicity, efficiency, and scalability for containerized applications. This single-platform approach allows all customers to benefit from Kubernetes functionality as part of their existing license, free of charge, after upgrading to the latest version. In addition, customers gain access to StorONE’s full suite of enterprise-grade features including data protection, security, and snapshots in Kubernetes environments.

Driving Innovation with the Unified Platform Strategy

“We are thrilled to continue empowering our customers by expanding the capabilities of our ONE Storage Platform,” said Gal Naor, CEO, StorONE. “Our Kubernetes integration reflects our commitment to a true platform approach, one that offers all features as part of a single, unified product, without creating silos or requiring standalone solutions. Customers shouldn’t have to compromise between simplicity and functionality. With StorONE, they get the right solution at the right time, with the right technology.”

The decision to integrate Kubernetes into the core platform also aligns with StorONE’s vision of delivering maximum value for customers, where advanced features like auto-tiering, snapshots, and replication work seamlessly alongside Kubernetes environments. “We developed this capability not as an add-on, but as a natural extension of our platform because it’s what our customers need to succeed in a modern data center,” added Naor.

Simplifying Modern Data Centers

Kubernetes has become essential for managing modern workloads in dynamic, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments, but integrating containerized applications with existing storage systems has historically been complex and siloed. StorONE’s Kubernetes integration eliminates these challenges by offering a seamless deployment experience, fully integrated with the company’s robust data management tools.

“StorONE is simplifying the modern data center by enabling enterprises to seamlessly incorporate Kubernetes into their operations without the need for complex deployment or additional management layers,” said Naor. “This ensures maximum efficiency and transparency for containerized workloads.”

For more information about the addition of Kubernetes (K8s) support to StorONE’s platform, visit https://www.storone.com/

About StorONE

StorONE’s ONE Enterprise Storage Platform is designed to maximize storage hardware performance and efficiency while dramatically reducing costs and complexity. StorONE supports any storage use case, protocol, disk type, or deployment on-premises or in the cloud, delivering unmatched flexibility and scalability.

StorONE redefines storage technology with a results-driven focus that prioritizes customer success. As the only 100% enterprise-grade software solution that abstracts hardware and software, StorONE eliminates hardware dependency and enables seamless support for multiple disk types within the same volume. This ensures future-proofing with no need for disruptive migrations. StorONE integrates comprehensive data protection and security into its streamlined platform, simplifying operations and eliminating the need for additional integrations.

For more information, visit: https://www.storone.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.