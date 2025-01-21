Global Spirometer Market Size to Hit USD 2738.41 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 10.70% – SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirometer Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the global Spirometer Market size was valued at USD 1098.50 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2738.41 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.70% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Global Spirometer Market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma, along with the growing trend of home healthcare solutions. With advancements in digital platforms and portable devices, the demand for spirometers is expected to surge, enabling better management and diagnosis of respiratory conditions.

Market Overview:

Spirometers are crucial diagnostic tools used to assess lung function by measuring the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the lungs, making them indispensable for diagnosing and monitoring respiratory diseases. With the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma, the demand for spirometers has been steadily increasing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD affects approximately 390 million people worldwide, while asthma impacts over 262 million individuals globally, resulting in an increased need for effective diagnostic and monitoring tools like spirometers. Furthermore, advancements in spirometer technology, such as integration with digital platforms and cloud-based software for remote monitoring, have enhanced accessibility and convenience for both healthcare providers and patients.





The spirometer market is also experiencing a growing trend toward home healthcare, with more individuals opting for at-home monitoring of their respiratory health. This shift is particularly significant with the increasing demand for portable spirometers, which offer the advantage of providing real-time results, contributing to better patient outcomes, and reducing the burden on healthcare facilities. As telemedicine continues to grow, the use of spirometers in conjunction with cloud-based solutions for remote monitoring is further expanding.

Segment Analysis:

By Product:

In 2023, the devices segment was marked by a 60% share of the market. Growth in this segment is observed due to the increasing use of advanced spirometry devices in the healthcare sector, as well as rising usage in home healthcare. Devices such as handheld and desktop spirometers are essential for diagnosis and managing respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma. There is also a growing demand for portable, easy-to-use devices, especially with the shift toward home-based healthcare solutions.

By Mechanism:

In 2023, flow-sensing spirometers were the most prominent, holding 75% of the spirometer market share. Their ability to measure airflow rates precisely is crucial in diagnosing and managing diseases such as COPD and asthma. Flow-sensing spirometers are preferred for clinical and home healthcare applications due to their reliability and a high degree of accuracy in assessing pulmonary function.

By Application:

The COPD application segment dominated the market in 2023, comprising around 50% of the market share. COPD remains one of the most common chronic respiratory diseases globally, which increases the demand for spirometers for diagnosis, monitoring, and disease management. As the global aging population grows and environmental factors such as pollution rise, the incidence of COPD is increasing, further driving the use of spirometry in managing this condition.

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2024, Theravance released the area under the curve spirometry analysis of YUPELRI (revefenacin) in the International Journal of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The current study gives a broader understanding of this drug in dealing with COPD and thus serves as an evolution in the scope of respiratory medicine.

NuvoAir Medical was granted FDA 510(k) clearance in Jan 2024 for its Air Next Spirometer, making it possible to be used as a full spirometer for home applications. With this approval, NuvoAir will expand its clinical activities to offer the patient all-rounded care regarding heart and lung diseases.

In Sept 2023, Pune-based Alveofit, Roundworks Technologies Private Limited, gets US FDA clearance for alveoair spirometer; lands another set of significant milestones in its prime objective to make quality digital respiratory care most accessible and affordable. This will open up many opportunities, increasing the international presence, especially in the United States and emerging countries.

Regional Analysis:

In 2023, the North American region held the largest share of the spirometer market. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, along with the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, is driving the growth of the spirometer market in this region. The United States, in particular, remains a key player, with an increasing number of hospitals and healthcare centers adopting advanced spirometry equipment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. With rising air pollution levels and a growing aging population, the demand for spirometers is increasing in countries like China and India. Moreover, improving healthcare access and government initiatives to combat respiratory diseases are expected to further boost the market in this region.





