Five Iron Golf Signs Largest Franchise Deal to Date, Adding 12 Locations in Florida from Miami to Jacksonville

Miami, FL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a global leader in golf and entertainment with a growing footprint across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, announced today its largest franchise agreement to date. Existing franchisees Peter McCormick and Alex Zega, who successfully operate Five Iron Golf’s Louisville location, have signed a groundbreaking deal to bring 12 new locations to Florida, America’s largest golf market. The agreement advances the brand’s mission to deliver state-of-the-art golf technology alongside dynamic sports bars, nightlife, and event experiences to communities nationwide.

With thriving franchises in markets such as Dubai, Australia, Singapore, India, and the United States, Five Iron Golf has established itself as a leader in combining performance-driven golf technology with vibrant entertainment. Each location caters to serious golfers, casual players, and social guests, offering an experience that seamlessly blends skill improvement and social enjoyment, showcasing the brand’s universal appeal.

McCormick, who has a background in construction, and Zega, with extensive experience in sales, have leveraged their expertise to make the Louisville location one of the most successful in the Five Iron Golf network. This new multi-unit agreement marks an exciting next chapter in their partnership with the brand and sets the stage for significant growth in the Sunshine State. The duo aims to open their Miami flagship location in late 2025. Over the next several years, they plan to expand into key Florida markets, including Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Grove, and St. Petersburg.

“Bringing Five Iron Golf to Florida is an incredible opportunity to introduce a concept that combines cutting-edge golf technology with an unmatched social and entertainment experience,” said McCormick. “We’ve seen firsthand the impact this brand can have in creating vibrant community hubs, and we’re excited to replicate that success up and down Florida. Whether you’re an avid golfer or just looking for a fun night out, Five Iron Golf offers something for everyone, and we can’t wait to bring this vision to life in Florida’s dynamic markets.”

As Five Iron Golf kicks off 2025, the brand is poised for remarkable growth. This ambitious expansion includes both national and international efforts, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the indoor golf and entertainment space. With innovative partnerships and franchise agreements, Five Iron Golf continues to make its mark across key markets, providing communities worldwide with unique and engaging experiences.

McCormick and Zega’s Florida expansion will be strategically focused on key metropolitan and suburban markets, aiming to provide premier golf and entertainment destinations that appeal to a broad audience. Each location will showcase Five Iron Golf’s signature amenities, including Trackman simulators for precision practice, a lively sports bar featuring elevated food and drink options, and versatile event spaces perfect for everything from casual outings to corporate gatherings.

“This landmark agreement underscores Five Iron Golf’s commitment to partnering with franchisees who share our passion for innovation and community engagement,” said Josh Frankel, VP of Franchise Development. “Peter and Alex have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in Louisville, and we are thrilled to support their ambitious plans for growth in Florida. With their talents, these new locations are poised to become premier destinations for golfers and entertainment seekers alike.”



Since launching its franchise program in 2023, Five Iron Golf has expanded its footprint with franchise openings in Australia (two locations); India; Singapore; Erie, PA; Louisville, KY; Oklahoma City, OK; and Dubai, UAE. These strategic openings have further solidified the brand’s presence in key domestic and international markets. Building on this momentum, 2025 will see new locations in St. Louis, Missouri; Port Chester, New York; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, a second Dubai location, and more, continuing Five Iron Golf’s mission to bring innovative golf technology and dynamic entertainment to communities worldwide.

