Integrated marketing agency Alloy becomes newest Prismic agency partner

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the premier agency specializing in precision storytelling and experiences for imaginative tech brands, is proud to announce its new partner status with Prismic , a leading headless content management system (CMS) platform that enables businesses to create high-performing, scalable websites. This collaboration reflects Alloy’s commitment to adopting innovative tools and methodologies that drive better digital experiences for clients.

Prismic, founded in 2013, empowers teams to build and manage custom websites using its headless CMS technology. The platform’s tools, such as the customizable Slice Machine , allow developers to create dynamic, reusable components while giving marketing teams greater flexibility to manage content independently.

“In partnering with Prismic, we are expanding our commitment to decoupled and composable architectures and digital innovation,” said Roger Peters, Vice President of Technology at Alloy. “Prismic’s Slice Machine product allows us to streamline development and craft digital experiences that align with our clients’ editorial needs. This collaboration will fuel greater creativity, flexibility and efficiency for our clients.”

Globally, the adoption of headless and composable architectures is on the rise. Prismic’s tools, used in the creation of over 10,000 websites worldwide, are recognized for increasing efficiency and enabling faster content iteration, critical benefits for businesses in a fast-paced digital economy.

“Alloy’s expertise in custom web development makes them a perfect fit as a Prismic agency partner,” said Alex Mills, Head of Partnerships at Prismic. “By combining their services and our product, we are excited to see the creative, high-performance websites this partnership will produce.”