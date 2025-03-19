Atlanta-based integrated marketing agency Alloy more than triples the size of its headquarters

ATLANTA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy, the premier agency specializing in precision storytelling and experiences for imaginative tech brands and large nonprofits, announced that it expanded its headquarters by 158% with a fully custom-built office space in West Midtown’s Interlock building.

The new office space, brokered by Dan Granot and built and designed by The Vickers Design Group and Lexdyn Commercial Construction, will support the agency's projected growth while providing a collaborative environment for its employees, clients and stakeholders to continue pushing the limits of what a fully integrated marketing firm can achieve. The headquarters now offers an abundance of soft seating and natural lighting and an improved layout that will help with both solo work and teamwork. Alloy’s crew will have access to open-air balconies and popular Interlock venues like Puttshack, the Bellyard Hotel and many premier restaurants.

"More than 11 years ago, our agency was born out of a tiny dining room. From there, we co-worked in Atlanta Tech Village, then moved into starter offices in Tech Square, Goat Farm, and Ponce City Market—each transition driven by our continued growth," said Alloy’s CEO, Raj Choudhury. "As we kick off 2025, we’re not just more than tripling our square footage, we’re creating a space designed for deeper connection and community-building. This next chapter reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful connections as we welcome new clients, hires and opportunities to the Alloy crew."

A hub for community and innovation

The new Alloy Atlanta headquarters reflects the agency's growth and commitment to innovation and sustainability, featuring a design that enhances employee well-being and productivity. Alloy has also integrated the latest technologies to support hybrid collaborative work and ensure seamless connections with clients and team members across the nation.

As part of Alloy’s mission to foster innovation and creativity, the new space will also serve as a hub for industry events, workshops and community gatherings. The expanded layout includes dedicated areas for hosting panels and networking sessions, positioning Alloy as a central space for idea exchange and professional growth in the Atlanta marketing and tech community.

To learn more about Alloy’s client roster, marketing services and to view our job openings, visit http://www.alloycrew.com.

About Alloy

Alloy is an integrated marketing agency full of creative thinkers and problem solvers whose results-oriented work extends throughout the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. The firm’s deep expertise in creating marketing strategies, platforms, ecosystems, multichannel campaigns and much more help imaginative brands engage with buyers, shape public opinion, build lasting influence and grow market share. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year and Fastest Growing Agency, and has been celebrated for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To learn more, visit alloycrew.com and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagram.