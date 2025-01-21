Olympia Pharmaceuticals Expands into Alabama with New Licensing, Bringing GLP-1s and More to Healthcare Providers

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility, is proud to announce its expansion into Alabama, following successful licensing in the state. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and ability to serve healthcare providers nationwide.

Olympia is now able to offer a range of high-quality compounded medications to healthcare professionals across Alabama. With an increasing demand for weight loss solutions and IV nutritional therapies, Olympia is uniquely positioned to meet these needs with products like GLP-1s and IV Nutrition, among others.

As the nation’s leading 503B facility, Olympia has earned a strong reputation for providing consistent, effective, and high-quality compounded medications, serving 48 states. The addition of Alabama to Olympia’s roster further strengthens the company’s nationwide footprint and its commitment to supporting healthcare providers and pharmacies with critical treatment options.

“We are excited to announce our expansion into Alabama and the opportunity to support physicians throughout the region,” said Mark Mikhael, CEO of Olympia. “With the growing demand for health and wellness solutions, we are confident in our ability to positively impact the drug supply chain in Alabama.”

With an extensive portfolio of compounded solutions, including GLP-1s, weight loss medications, and IV nutrition formulations, Olympia Pharmaceuticals is positioned to be a trusted partner for Alabama healthcare providers. The company’s dedication to quality service ensures that physicians and pharmacies have the medications they need, when they need them.

If you are a healthcare provider in Alabama, visit www.olympiapharmacy.com to learn more about Olympia Pharmaceuticals’ product offerings and how it can support your practice with compounded medications tailored to your patients’ needs.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. The team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, microbiologists and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy. As an FDA-registered, full-service pharmacy, Olympia offers traditional, over the counter and compounded medications with an extensive inventory of compounded chemicals and traditional medications and is the only outsourcing facility located in Central Florida.