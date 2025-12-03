Wesley Pharmaceuticals Unveils First Product, Zinc Sulfate, Revolutionizing Wellness Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Pharmaceuticals , a state-of-the-art 503(b) outsourcing facility and sister brand of the nation’s leading 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy, Olympia Pharmaceuticals , is proud to announce the launch of its first product, Zinc Sulfate , marking a significant milestone for the company.

Wesley Pharmaceuticals has designed Zinc Sulfate with several upgrades to improve both product accessibility and durability. The product features a new flip-top cap for easier opening, durable vials made from advanced glass to minimize breakage, and a modern label design that reflects Wesley’s innovative approach. The product is available in a 10mg/mL concentration with a 10mL volume fill, priced in line with Olympia's offerings with no additional shipping fees.

“We are honored to introduce Wesley’s first product,” said Stan Loomis , co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals. “This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions for those seeking trusted wellness products.”

Zinc Sulfate is an essential mineral vital for overall wellness, supporting immune function and wound healing. It helps the body fight infections, repair tissues and maintain healthy skin. As one of Olympia’s top-moving products, Zinc Sulfate is especially in demand during the height of the cold and flu season, making it a timely release for Wesley Pharmaceuticals. Zinc also plays a role in hormonal balance, with research suggesting potential benefits for supporting testosterone levels and sexual function in postmenopausal women. Additional formulations, such as NAD+, glutathione, and B-complex, are also planned for launch by Wesley Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter of 2026.

“Our team at Olympia has worked tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of quality in every product produced under the Wesley Pharmaceuticals name,” said Naomi Loomis, co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals. “Our focus on honoring Wesley’s legacy is reflected in our effort to provide Olympia clients with the choice of two trusted brands.”

Named in honor of Wesley Loomis , a beloved family member and talented sterile compounding technician at Olympia, Wesley Pharmaceuticals represents his inventive spirit and engineering mindset. The brand’s sleek design, incorporating black, Wesley’s favorite color, pays tribute to his legacy and creativity.

Wesley Pharmaceuticals products are available exclusively to Olympia clients who have updated their paperwork and are located in eligible states. Wesley is currently licensed in 21 states, with additional approvals pending. To determine eligibility, clients can visit the Wesley license tracker here . For physicians and providers who would like to open an account with Olympia and Wesley, please visit https://www.olympiapharmacy.com/contact/ .

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, IV nutritional therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.