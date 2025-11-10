Olympia Pharmaceuticals Launches OlympiaGO: A Convenient Hydration Drink Mix for Immune Support and Wellness

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , the nation’s leading 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy, announces the launch of OlympiaGO , a new line of drink mixes designed to promote wellness and support overall health. The product line is specifically formulated to boost immunity and provide a convenient, effective way to stay hydrated on the go.

Inspired by Olympia Pharmaceuticals' established Quench and Immunity IV Kits, OlympiaGO packets are designed to deliver essential nutrients in a convenient, dissolvable powder form. Available in three flavors – Strawberry, Pink Lemonade, and Orange – they provide a simple and effective way to stay hydrated while supporting overall wellness.

“With the launch of OlympiaGO, we are providing a product that combines the convenience of hydration support with the wellness benefits of immune support and energy,” said Stan Loomis, Co-Founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. “These packets are designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life while offering a premium solution for staying healthy and hydrated.”

The ImmunityGO packets, offered in an Orange flavor, are formulated with Zinc, a mineral known for its immune-supporting properties. In addition to Zinc, the ImmunityGO packets are packed with Vitamin C, another vital nutrient that supports the body’s immune system. Together, these ingredients help promote overall health and wellness, providing vital support when it's needed most.

The QuenchGO packets, available in strawberry and pink lemonade, combine vitamin C with 100 mg of caffeine to provide hydration and an energy boost. These packets also contain magnesium, a vital electrolyte that helps maintain fluid balance in the body. Ideal for those seeking a revitalizing drink after physical activity or as a post-celebration recovery option, QuenchGO helps replenish electrolytes and hydrate after a long day or evening.

All OlympiaGO packets are formulated with electrolytes to enhance hydration, making them a practical choice for maintaining fluid balance throughout the day. The packets are vegan-friendly, sugar-free, and do not contain any artificial flavors or colors, aligning with Olympia Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to clean, high-quality nutritional products.

“We’ve seen the success of our IV Kits, and OlympiaGO represents a natural extension of that. Our goal was to create a product that supports a variety of needs, whether it's boosting immunity or simply staying hydrated after a long day,” added Naomi Loomis, Co-Founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. “We believe OlympiaGO is an ideal choice for anyone looking to maintain their health in a convenient and effective way.”

To purchase OlympiaGO, visit olympiapharmacy.com and complete the 'Contact Us' form, or call 407-673-2222.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.