Olympia Pharmaceuticals and Wesley Pharmaceuticals Co-Founder Stan Loomis Establishes Scholarship for The Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stan Loomis , a distinguished alumnus of The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and co-founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals and Wesley Pharmaceuticals , is proud to announce the establishment of The Stan Loomis Scholarship to help support aspiring pharmacists at his alma mater.

The Stan Loomis Scholarship will provide two awards of $5,000 each for qualified students entering FAMU’s College of Pharmacy. To be eligible, applicants must have a minimum 3.5 GPA and have completed at least 100 hours of community service. This scholarship is specific to students who have completed a full undergraduate program before entering the pharmacy program of study.

"We all benefit when we invest in the next generation of healthcare professionals," said Loomis. "I know firsthand the value of a rigorous pharmacy education, and I believe it’s essential to support students who demonstrate not only academic excellence but also a commitment to serving their communities and leading by example."

Loomis, who earned his B.S. in Pharmacy from FAMU, has had a distinguished career in the pharmaceutical industry, co-founding Olympia Pharmaceuticals and Wesley Pharmaceuticals. He also launched and managed over 15 pharmacies, scaling them into thriving, multi-million-dollar enterprises.

Naomi Loomis , Stan's wife and co-founder of Olympia, added, “This scholarship is about giving students the opportunity to not just excel academically but to truly make a difference. We believe that pharmacy is a career rooted in compassion and service, and we hope this scholarship encourages students to lead with both intellect and heart.”

In addition to assisting FAMU pharmacy students, The Stan Loomis Scholarship underscores the university's commitment to cultivating future leaders in pharmacy. FAMU’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (CoPPS, IPH) has long been recognized for its dedication to academic excellence, community involvement, and the development of students who will make a meaningful impact in the field.

Earlier this year, Stan was inducted into the FAMU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences’ Gallery of Distinction , where he was recognized for his remarkable achievements and innovations in the pharmaceutical industry. The Stan Loomis Scholarship is now open for applications. Students who meet the eligibility criteria can find more information about the application process at the College of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health .

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 48 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

About FAMU College of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (CoPPS, IPH), provides you with robust education, hands-on experiences, and guidance from our expert faculty to prepare you for a successful career in the field. The FAMU CoPPS, IPH program offers its learners PharmD, BS, MS, PhD, MPH and DrPH degrees. With its main campus in Tallahassee, Florida, it is the only pharmacy program in the United States with a fully accredited Institute of Public Health. The College has additional practice centers in Jacksonville, Davie, and Tampa with a campus in Crestview, which support the infrastructure for the College's statewide commitment to pharmacy and public health education through research, teaching, and community service. Accreditation & Assessment Plans

