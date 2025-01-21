RevEng Consulting Welcomes Quang Do as Partner to Help Clients Realize More Effective Go-to-Market Strategies that Drive Results

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevEng Consulting, a management consulting firm redefining how clients achieve sustainable growth, proudly announces that Quang Do has joined as a Partner. With nearly 20 years of experience in management consulting, finance, and change management, Quang brings deep expertise and a fresh, hands-on perspective to RevEng’s mission of delivering results.

"I’m thrilled to join the incredible team at RevEng," said Quang. "The traditional consulting model is poised for transformation. Today's hyper-fast-paced world means customer demands will become more complex, and companies must constantly adapt. Too often, clients are handed strategies built on dated frameworks, delivered by teams with limited real-world experience—while senior leaders make appearances solely for appearances' sake. These projects often end before any real impact is made, leaving clients to figure out how to implement ideas on their own."

RevEng is changing that. We take a systems-thinking approach that drives real change. We empower clients to tackle their most pressing challenges head-on by addressing root causes. This allows us to deliver results—not reports. We ensure clients achieve meaningful impact by leveraging AI-driven insights and teams comprised of experienced consultants and Operating Executives, those who have successfully built and led businesses. As a remote-first firm, we operate more efficiently, providing our clients with an unmatched return on investment. At RevEng, our promise is simple: success isn’t measured by our recommendations but by what our clients achieve.

RevEng Founder and Partner Carmen Olmetti added:

"I’ve known Quang for over a decade—as a teammate, client, and as a friend. He brings a rare blend of big-picture strategy and hands-on operating experience. His ability to turn bold ideas into measurable results aligns perfectly with our mission. Quang’s tech-forward mindset, collaborative approach, intellectual curiosity, and knack for building a world-class culture make him an incredible addition to our team. He is the ideal leader to help propel RevEng into its next phase of growth and innovation."

About RevEng Consulting

RevEng is redefining what it means to be a consulting firm. Through our proprietary Growth Excellence Model (GEM), we deliver holistic Go-to-Market (GTM) transformations by integrating every aspect of the commercial engine.

Unlike traditional firms that stop at recommendations and roadmaps, RevEng stays engaged through execution and beyond—ensuring solutions are adopted and results are achieved.

Our Services

Strategy: Market fit, opportunity segmentation, channel optimization

Market fit, opportunity segmentation, channel optimization Marketing: Demand generation, buyer mapping, brand positioning

Demand generation, buyer mapping, brand positioning Sales: Sales process design, conversion optimization, role structuring

Sales process design, conversion optimization, role structuring Commercial Operations: CRM optimization, tech stack alignment, buyer mapping

CRM optimization, tech stack alignment, buyer mapping People: Competency models, career pathing, incentive design



Fueling Growth Together

With Quang joining our leadership team, RevEng is doubling down on its commitment to helping businesses realize their growth potential.

"We’re here to build and fuel your revenue growth engine," said Carmen. "Let’s talk if you’re ready to turn strategy into results."

For more information, contact Ben Trinh, Client Engagement Associate, at ben@revengconsulting.com or 346-494-1767.