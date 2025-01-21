Conner White Named White Lodging’s Vice Chair and Chief Investment Officer

Merrillville, Indiana, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging, a privately owned industry leader in urban and lifestyle hospitality development and management, is pleased to announce that Conner White will take on a new role as Vice Chair and Chief Investment Officer. Conner White is the eldest son of White Lodging Chair Beth White and the late White Lodging Founder Bruce White.

Jean-Luc Barone will continue in his role as White Lodging’s CEO, partnering with Conner, the White Family and the company’s Board of Directors on strategies and investments that help accelerate growth through acquisitions and new-build hotels, underpinned by the company’s industry-leading management operations.

“Conner and Jean-Luc's collaboration has been critical in navigating the various business challenges and opportunities of the last two years, including financing availability, increased costs and muted industry growth,” said Beth White, White Lodging Chair. “With the support of the entire executive team, I’m confident in White Lodging’s future as a multi-generational family-owned organization firmly built on the values Bruce laid 40 years ago.”

Conner White was involved in the development, construction, and opening of White Lodging’s two newest properties in San Antonio that opened in 2024: Kimpton Santo Hotel and Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection. In late 2024, he also played a critical role in securing the final details to ultimately break ground on the company’s 13th hotel in Austin, Texas. Additionally, he led the company’s growth efforts, which included securing the land and launching the development process for White Lodging’s second hotel in Charlotte, NC.

"I am thrilled to lead the next generation of White Lodging family leadership in service of our guests, associates, and owners,” said Conner White. “Consistent with our history, we are not looking to be the biggest, just the very best at what we do. To that end we are well positioned to sustainably grow through new urban hotel developments, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of our third-party management portfolio – within our current and targeted new markets across the U.S.”

“There’s no better fit for this important role as White Lodging celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025,” said Jean-Luc Barone. “Conner has a vision and passion for the hospitality industry that mirrors his father’s, and I am thrilled to be alongside him as we push White Lodging to maintain our reputation as an industry leader.”

Conner has worked for White Lodging for more than 15 years in a variety of leadership roles across operations, real estate, and new property development. Outside of White Lodging, Conner built his career with roles supporting the expansion of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group in Chicago and Dunkin Donuts in China. Conner holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is a graduate of Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

White Lodging has developed more than 210 new hotels since its founding in 1985. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 60 high-end urban and lifestyle hotels with nearly 15,000 rooms under the Marriott, IHG (Kimpton), Hyatt and Hilton brands.

View White Lodging's full portfolio.

ABOUT WHITE LODGING:

White Lodging, established in 1985 by Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing Hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award four times, including in 2024, and consistently is in the top J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing for third-party management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachment