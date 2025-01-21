Brandon Becker joins SEDA Experts’ Regulatory Enforcement and Compliance Expertise

New York, NY, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Brandon Becker joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Becker to our firm,“ said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Brandon Becker is a distinguished expert in securities regulation and corporate governance, with a career spanning over four decades in both public service and private sector roles. His expertise covers a wide range of critical areas, including market oversight, broker-dealer compliance, and regulatory advisory for major financial institutions. Brandon has held key roles at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), WilmerHale, and in executive positions at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Mr. Becker began his career at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 1978, where he served for 18 years in various roles, culminating in his position as Director of the Division of Market Regulation. During his time at the SEC, Mr. Becker also served as a staff member of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets and represented the Commission in the Secondary Markets Working Party of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

Following his time at the SEC, Mr. Becker joined WilmerHale as a Partner and Co-chair of the Broker-Dealer Compliance & Regulation Practice Group, where he provided legal counsel to a broad range of clients, including broker-dealers, banks, hedge funds, and institutional investors on matters of financial services regulation.

Mr. Becker was Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at TIAA-CREF, leading the Advocacy & Oversight group and advising the CEO, Board of Directors, and executive team on important legal and regulatory matters. He also held senior leadership roles at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), serving as Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel, where he provided legal counsel and supported regulatory compliance efforts. Currently, Mr. Becker is Chairman of the Consolidated Audit Trail Operating Committee and a Senior Advisor to Deloitte.

In addition to his professional career, Mr. Becker has contributed to academia by teaching courses on corporate law and securities regulation at prestigious institutions, including American University, Columbia Law School, Georgetown University, Stanford University, and the University of Texas. Mr. Becker is also member of several professional associations, including the District of Columbia Bar Association, the State of New York Bar Association, and the American Bar Association Section of Business Law.

About SEDA Experts LLC

