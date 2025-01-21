Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asian Directory of Trade and Business Organizations 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asian Directory of Trade and Business Organizations contains full details and addresses of thousands of trade associations from the industry, trade and service sectors in every Asia Pacific country. Chambers of Industry and Commerce is particularly useful for importers and exporters and for the individual chambers of industry and commerce.

Each entry contains the following details:

Association's name, with English translation if given

Complete address with telephone and fax

E-mail and homepage

Year of establishment

President and General Secretary

Number of members, listed separately according to persons, organizations and companies

Memberships of international associations

Field of activity

All entries have been verified and revised on the basis of a questionnaire mailed worldwide. E-mail and internet addresses are now included in almost all entries as are details of the association's staff. The arrangement of contents is both logical and clear, enabling users to get straight to the listings they require. In the main section, users can turn to the country which interests them.

Countries included in this Directory:

Australia

Bangladesh

Brunei

Cambodia

China

Fiji

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Laos

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor Leste

Vietnam

