Egg White Powder Market Size, Shares, Trends and Forecast to 2030 Featuring Leading Players - Taiyo Kagaku Co, AgroEgg, Egg Domain, Netto Industria de Alimentos, OVODAN International & More

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg White Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global egg white powder market size was valued at USD 564.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 780.1 million. One of the primary drivers of this market growth is the increasing health consciousness among consumers.







The food and beverage industry is crucial in the demand for egg white powder. It is widely utilized as an ingredient in various products due to its functional properties, such as emulsification and foaming. The increasing popularity of protein-enriched foods and beverages has led to a significant rise in the adoption of egg white powder in baking, confectionery, and dietary supplements. Additionally, the trend towards clean-label products has further propelled its use, as consumers prefer natural ingredients over artificial alternatives.



The rise of dietary supplements also contributes to the growth of the egg white powder market. With an increasing number of consumers seeking nutritional supplements to support their health goals, egg white powder is an excellent protein source that can be easily incorporated into shakes and bars. The expanding market for nutraceuticals reflects a broader shift towards preventive healthcare, where consumers are more proactive about their nutrition.



Another factor influencing market growth is the versatility of egg white powder across various industries. Beyond food applications, it is increasingly used in cosmetics and personal care products due to its beneficial properties for skin and hair health. This diversification into non-food sectors opens new avenues for growth and expands the consumer base for egg white powder products.



Regional dynamics also play a significant role in shaping the egg white powder market. North America is expected to remain a dominant market due to high consumer awareness regarding health and fitness and a strong presence of dietary supplement manufacturers. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a rapidly growing market driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer dietary preferences.



The egg white powder market faces challenges predominantly around quality control and price volatility. The risk of contamination poses another significant challenge for the market. Eggs and egg products are susceptible to contamination from pathogens such as Salmonella, which can lead to food safety concerns. Maintaining hygienic production processes and proper storage conditions is crucial to mitigate these risks. However, poor hygiene practices can compromise product quality and safety, potentially leading to reduced consumer acceptance and trust



Price volatility is a persistent issue affecting manufacturers' profitability in the egg white powder market. Fluctuations in raw material prices, driven by seasonal variations in egg production and rising feed costs, can significantly impact production costs. These frequent price changes make it challenging for manufacturers to maintain competitive pricing while ensuring profitability. Additionally, global factors like geopolitical tensions and environmental events further contribute to this market unpredictability.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $564.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $780.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Application Outlook

2.3. Distribution Outlook

2.4. Competitive Landscape Outlook



Chapter 3. Egg White Powder Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Outlooks

3.3.2. Manufacturing and Technology Trends

3.3.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunities

3.4.4. Market Challenges

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Egg White Powder Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Egg White Powder Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

4.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Food & Beverage

4.3.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.3.3. Nutraceutical & Pharmaceuticals

4.3.4. Others

Chapter 5. Egg White Powder Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Egg White Powder Market, by Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

5.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Supermarket & Hypermarket

5.3.2. Specialty Store

5.3.3. Online

Chapter 6. Egg White Powder Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Egg White Powder Market: Regional Outlook

6.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region & Country, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. North America

6.3.2. Europe

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.4. Central & South America

6.3.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Source Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Share Analysis

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.9. Company Profiles

7.9.1. Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

7.9.2. AgroEgg Pte Ltd.

7.9.3. Egg Domain Pty Ltd.

7.9.4. Netto Industria de Alimentos Ltda

7.9.5. OVODAN International AS

7.9.6. Ovostar Union N.V.

7.9.7. Parmovo Srl

7.9.8. Foodchem International Corp.

7.9.9. Taj Agro International

7.9.10. Venky's (India) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a91t9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment