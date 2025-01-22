Industrial Control Systems Market to Hit USD 353.69 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Automation Demand and Enhanced Efficiency Needs | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Industrial Control Systems Market size was valued at USD 176.66 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 353.69 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.07% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

"Driving Efficiency and Safety: The Surge in Industrial Control Systems Demand"

The Industrial Control Systems (ICS) market is experiencing rapid growth due to the widespread adoption of automation across industries. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in digital solutions to reduce manual labor and lower operational costs. Technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics are accelerating this transformation, with AI-powered automation projected to boost productivity by up to 20%. A 2024 survey revealed that 58% of manufacturing executives plan to invest in automation technologies to improve efficiency and cut costs. The growing focus on safety and compliance in industries like oil and gas, healthcare, and manufacturing further drives demand for ICS, as enhanced systems help reduce incidents and improve risk management. With Industry 4.0 technologies expected to be implemented by 70% of manufacturers by 2025, the need for advanced ICS continues to rise.

Get a Sample Report of Industrial Control Systems Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5514

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Siemens (SIMATIC S7, SINAMICS)

(SIMATIC S7, SINAMICS) Honeywell (Experion PKS, Matrikon)

(Experion PKS, Matrikon) Schneider Electric (EcoStruxure, Modicon)

(EcoStruxure, Modicon) Rockwell Automation (PlantPAx, FactoryTalk)

(PlantPAx, FactoryTalk) Emerson (DeltaV, Ovation)

(DeltaV, Ovation) ABB (AC500, 800xA)

(AC500, 800xA) General Electric (PACSystems, Proficy)

(PACSystems, Proficy) Mitsubishi Electric (MELSEC, E-F@ctory)

(MELSEC, E-F@ctory) Yokogawa (CENTUM, ProSafe)

(CENTUM, ProSafe) Omron (Sysmac, E3NW)

(Sysmac, E3NW) Panasonic (FP0, FP7)

(FP0, FP7) Beckhoff Automation (TwinCAT, EtherCAT)

(TwinCAT, EtherCAT) FANUC (FANUC Robotics, iRVision)

(FANUC Robotics, iRVision) B&R Industrial Automation (Automation Studio, APROL)

(Automation Studio, APROL) KUKA (KRC, KUKA.Sim)

(KRC, KUKA.Sim) Schneider Electric (Unity Pro, SoMachine)

(Unity Pro, SoMachine) Moxa (OnCell, EDS-510)

(OnCell, EDS-510) Hirschmann (BAT54, RSP-1)

(BAT54, RSP-1) Ametek (Solid State Controls, Programmable Controllers)

(Solid State Controls, Programmable Controllers) National Instruments (LabVIEW, CompactRIO).

Industrial Control Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 176.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 353.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.07% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Integrated Control and Monitoring System (ICMS), Manufacturing, Execution System (MES), Distributed Control System (DCS), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)

• By Component (Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Modular Terminal Blocks, Others)

• By End Use (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Chemical, Energy & Utilities, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Mining & Metal, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Others) Key Drivers • Cloud-Based Solutions Revolutionizing the Industrial Control Systems Market with Flexibility Scalability and Efficiency.



• Growing Cybersecurity Focus in Industrial Control Systems Protecting Operations Amid Rising Digital Threats.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Industrial Control Systems Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5514

Transforming Industries through the Growth of Industrial Control Systems across Technologies, Components, and End-Uses

By Technology

In 2023, Distributed Control Systems (DCS) accounted for over 32.6% of the Industrial Control Systems market due to their versatility and reliability in managing complex industrial processes. Widely used in sectors like oil and gas, chemicals, and power generation, DCS provides a distributed control structure that enhances reliability, fault tolerance, and scalability. This system’s ability to integrate with other technologies and ensure safety makes it highly attractive for improving operational efficiency.

SCADA systems are expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing demand for real-time data monitoring and control across industries like utilities, transportation, and manufacturing. Advances in IoT and data analytics are expected to further boost the adoption of SCADA systems for better decision-making and operational efficiency.

By Component

In 2023, Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) held the largest market share of 24.6%, playing a crucial role in industrial automation across sectors like oil and gas, water treatment, and manufacturing. RTUs enable remote monitoring and control of processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and can function in harsh environments, making them ideal for remote areas.

The Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, driven by the increasing demand for user-friendly interfaces. With advancements in touchscreen technology, graphics, and data visualization, HMIs are improving operator engagement, efficiency, and reducing human error in complex automation systems.

By End Use

In 2023, the manufacturing sector accounted for the largest share of 16.6% in the Industrial Control Systems market, driven by the need for precise control and monitoring to ensure product quality and operational efficiency. Systems like DCS and SCADA help manufacturers optimize production, reduce downtime, and maintain safety.

The healthcare sector, however, is expected to experience the highest CAGR growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing adoption of automation and control systems to improve patient care and operational performance. As healthcare demands rise, advanced control methods are essential for ensuring reliability in remote monitoring, medication management, and surgical automation.

North America Dominates ICS Market; Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Industrial Control Systems market at 35.6%, driven by advanced manufacturing infrastructure, the presence of key industry players, and significant investments in automation. The U.S. and Canada have pioneered smart manufacturing and integrated IoT and AI technologies, with companies like General Electric and Honeywell leading the way.

The Asia Pacific region is set to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, propelled by industrialization and government initiatives like China’s "Made in China 2025." Companies such as Siemens and Mitsubishi Electric are contributing to the region’s rapid growth in industrial automation.

Purchase Single User PDF of Industrial Control Systems Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5514

Recent Development

On April 9, 2024, Schneider Electric Launches EcoStruxure™ Automation Expert v24 to Enhance Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric UK Ltd launched the latest version of EcoStruxure Automation Expert v24, advancing industrial automation by supporting larger plant sizes and additional communication protocols. This software-centric system aligns with Schneider Electric's vision for universal automation, offering enhanced digital capabilities for industries like energy, chemicals, and life sciences, regardless of existing hardware.

On August 5, 2024Rockwell Automation Flaw Exposes ICS to Security Threats, Claroty's Team82 uncovered a critical vulnerability in Rockwell Automation's ControlLogix 1756 devices. The flaw allows attackers to bypass the trusted slot security feature, enabling them to move between local backplane slots using CIP routing and gain unauthorized access to industrial control systems.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Industrial Control Systems Adoption Rates, by Region, (2020-2023)

5.2 Industrial Control Systems Technology Advancements, by Region, (2020- 2023)

5.3 Industrial Control Systems Deployment Models, by Region

5.4 Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Incidents, by Region (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Industrial Control Systems Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. Industrial Control Systems Market Segmentation, by Component

9. Industrial Control Systems Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Industrial Control Systems Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/industrial-control-systems-market-5514

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.