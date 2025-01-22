Healthcare Provider Network Management Market to Reach USD 15.54 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.02% - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market size was valued at USD 4.42 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 15.54 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.02% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The increasing need for healthcare organizations to streamline operations, improve interoperability, and ensure regulatory compliance is fueling the market's growth.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Overview

The Healthcare Provider Network Management market plays a crucial role in optimizing healthcare providers’ operations by ensuring efficient coordination between healthcare organizations, physicians, hospitals, and insurance providers. The market is witnessing an increasing demand for comprehensive network management solutions that integrate provider directories, credentialing, claims processing, and real-time analytics. Additionally, with the growing focus on value-based care models, healthcare providers are turning to network management systems to improve patient outcomes, reduce administrative inefficiencies, and manage costs effectively. This demand for advanced technology solutions is propelling the adoption of cloud-based and on-premise network management platforms.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Cognizant - Cognizant Digital Health Platform, Cognizant Provider Network Management Solutions

Optum, Inc. - Optum Network Management, Optum360, Optum Analytics

Ayasdi, Inc. - Ayasdi Health AI Platform

Change Healthcare - Change Healthcare Provider Network Management, Change Healthcare Analytics Solutions

Genpact Limited - Genpact Intelligent Network Management Solutions, Genpact Healthcare Analytics

Infosys Limited - Infosys Healthcare AI & Analytics, Infosys Provider Network Management Services

McKesson Corporation - McKesson Network Management Solutions, McKesson Provider Solutions

Mphasis Limited - Mphasis Cloud-Based Healthcare Solutions, Mphasis Healthcare Network Optimization Services

Cerner Corporation - Cerner Health Network Management, Cerner Provider Data Management

Athenahealth - athenaNet, athenaProvider Network

EPIC Systems - Epic Provider Network Management, Epic Care Everywhere

Medtronic - Medtronic Care Management Solutions, Medtronic Provider Network Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions - Allscripts CareInMotion, Allscripts Provider Network Management

Dell Technologies - Dell Healthcare Cloud Solutions, Dell Healthcare Data Management

IBM Watson Health - IBM Watson Health Provider Network Management, IBM Watson Health Analytics

Oracle Corporation - Oracle Healthcare Cloud Solutions, Oracle Provider Data Management

Verisk Health - Verisk Provider Network Solutions, Verisk Health Analytics

UnitedHealth Group - UnitedHealth Provider Network Solutions, Optum Provider Management

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting for the Healthcare Provider Network Management Market

As healthcare organizations face growing regulatory requirements, there has been a noticeable uptick in demand for network management solutions that help ensure compliance with ever-changing healthcare laws. This has led to a marked rise in consulting services within the market.

A growing number of healthcare organizations are adopting value-based care models, shifting their focus from volume-driven to quality-driven outcomes. This shift has significantly contributed to the adoption of provider network management solutions to optimize care coordination and resource allocation.

The need for real-time data analytics within healthcare provider networks is on the rise, with a reported 25% year-on-year increase in healthcare providers investing in analytics-driven platforms. This shift is key to improving operational outcomes and decision-making in the sector.

The integration of artificial intelligence and automation technologies is reshaping the healthcare provider network management landscape. Reports indicate that 40% of healthcare organizations are incorporating AI for credentialing and claims processing, further streamlining network operations.

As healthcare data security concerns intensify, healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in network management solutions that provide enhanced cybersecurity features. The demand for secure on-premise systems, as well as cloud-based systems with advanced encryption, is anticipated to increase by 30% through 2032.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.42 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 15.54 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.02% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Advancements in technology, growing adoption of home-based devices, and increased focus on respiratory health diagnostics

Segmentation Highlights

By Component

The services segment led the market in 2023, commanding a 60% market share. This segment continues to dominate due to the growing demand for implementation, integration, and support services, which help healthcare organizations effectively deploy network management solutions. The integration of new technologies and evolving compliance standards further amplifies the importance of consulting and support services. These services enable healthcare organizations to remain agile and responsive to regulatory changes while optimizing their workflow for improved operational efficiency.

The software/platforms segment, however, is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The surge in the adoption of advanced software solutions, which include features like credentialing, claims processing, and real-time analytics, is revolutionizing healthcare network management.

By Delivery Mode

In 2023, the on-premise delivery mode dominated the market with over 60% of the share. Healthcare providers, particularly large hospitals and institutions, prefer on-premise solutions as they offer greater control over data security and infrastructure. These systems ensure compliance with stringent data governance policies and mitigate risks associated with cyber threats. The ability to customize the network management software according to the specific needs of healthcare organizations makes on-premise delivery highly appealing.

The cloud-based delivery mode, however, is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of cloud solutions are becoming increasingly attractive to healthcare providers.

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Segmentation

By Component

Software/Platforms

Services

By Delivery Mode

On-premise Delivery

Cloud-based Delivery

By End User

Payers

Private Health Insurance

Public Health Insurance

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Andros introduced Andros Arc, an AI-driven platform aimed at enhancing provider network management for health plans. This innovative solution is designed to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of managing healthcare provider networks.

In March 2024, Provider Network Solutions partnered with Provider Network Solutions of Puerto Rico to launch Provider Network Solutions Texas. This new entity aims to significantly impact primary care providers in Fort Bend, Harris, and Montgomery Counties, with plans for gradual expansion across the entire state of Texas.

In June 2023, Quest Analytics introduced Provider Claims Insights, an enhancement within its Quest Enterprise Services platform. This new tool provides analytics on provider performance, helping health plans optimize provider selection and improve network performance while reducing administrative costs.





