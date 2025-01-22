eXp Realty Named to Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work for Eighth Consecutive Year





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has been named to Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list for the eighth straight year in the U.S., ranking No. 7 out of 100 in the U.S. Large Company list – a jump from No. 22 last year.

“Our recognition as one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work for the eighth consecutive year – and our remarkable leap to No. 7 this year – is a testament to eXp Realty’s unwavering commitment to creating an agent-centric environment and fostering satisfaction among our agents and staff alike,” said Leo Pareja, eXp Realty CEO. “At eXp, we prioritize innovation, collaboration, and growth opportunities that empower our team to thrive, and this honor reflects the passion and dedication of our entire eXp community. We remain steadfast in our mission to redefine real estate by putting our people first.”

Renee Kaspar, Chief People Officer at eXp Realty, concurred:

“At eXp Realty, we believe that a supportive and inclusive workplace is the foundation for innovation and success. Being named to Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list for the eighth year in a row, and climbing to No. 7, highlights the strength of our culture and the meaningful connections we foster with our agents and staff. This achievement reflects our commitment to listening, evolving, and providing an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential.”

Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award is in its 17th year and is based solely on the input of company employees who submit anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer.

Employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and provide ratings for nine workplace factors, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. Employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes, which are taken into account as part of the awards algorithm.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including an innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, offering immersive 3D platforms that are deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

