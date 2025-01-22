LeadCoverage Opens London UK Office, Expanding Global Supply Chain Go To Market Consulting Practice

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier supply chain go-to-market (GTM) consulting group, announces its expansion into Europe with the opening of a new office in London, United Kingdom. This milestone marks another step in LeadCoverage’s global growth, establishing a presence to continue serving the supply chain industry throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). LeadCoverage is headquartered in Atlanta and opened an office in Panama in 2024.

The UK-based office will provide localized support for the company’s growing customer base with global marketing needs. LeadCoverage’s expertise in executing data-driven GTM strategies tailored to supply chain and logistics businesses ensures that companies across the EMEA region can achieve measurable pipeline growth and sustained business success.

“Establishing a physical presence in Europe is a pivotal moment for us,” said Kara Smith Brown , CEO of LeadCoverage. “While we’ve been supporting clients in this region for years, opening a UK office demonstrates our commitment to providing on-the-ground expertise and support. We’re excited to engage businesses in Europe and beyond to unlock their growth potential through our proven methodologies.”

David Emerson joins LeadCoverage as a board member, where he will facilitate the UK global office and oversee global expansion. Emerson brings over 30 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industries, including his tenure as a co-founder of SEKO Logistics and a senior leadership role at Eagle Global Logistics, where he successfully drove global commercial growth and market expansion.

“When I learned about what Kara and the LeadCoverage team were building, I knew I wanted to be part of bringing their services and demonstrating their value to supply chain organizations outside the US and in the UK and EU,” said Emerson. “The growth of the EMEA supply chain presents a significant opportunity, and I’m thrilled to help businesses in this region leverage the LeadCoverage model and expertise to achieve their goals.”

This expansion comes at a time when the supply chain sector in Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology, sustainability initiatives, and transatlantic trade partnerships. According to Grand View Research , the Europe supply chain market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030. By strengthening its presence in the EMEA market, LeadCoverage is well positioned to support companies navigating this dynamic environment.

With its three offices in the United States, Panama, and now the UK, LeadCoverage continues to set the bar for supply chain go-to-market, thought leadership and execution. The company’s innovative GTM strategies, grounded in data and tailored for measurable success, have made it a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

Find Kara Smith Brown and the LeadCoverage team at the Manifest trade show from February 10th – 12th, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, for more details regarding LeadCoverage and their global marketing services.

ABOUT LEADCOVERAGE

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

LeadCoverage was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, highlighting the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States. CEO, Kara Brown recently released The Revenue Engine: Fueling a B2B High Octane Pipeline , which has attained Amazon Bestseller status and offers readers effective revenue-generating strategies.

LeadCoverage’s headquarters is located in the CODA building in Midtown Atlanta, adjacent to the Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institutes.

