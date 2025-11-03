LeadCoverage Recognized for Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative

ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, a leading go-to market consultancy specializing in logistics and supply chain, today announced it has been named the winner of the Search Engine Land Award for Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative in the SEO category for the campaign, “Page One, Pipeline Won: The B2B SEO Playbook That Turned 320 Visitors into $10.75M in Pipeline.”

Developed in partnership with ODW Logistics, the campaign demonstrated how a focused, intent-driven SEO strategy can directly generate revenue in a complex B2B environment. Within just three months, the initiative helped ODW Logistics achieve first-page rankings for competitive logistics keywords and influence $10.75 million in new pipeline opportunities.

“Our goal was to prove that SEO in the B2B space can go beyond awareness to drive tangible revenue outcomes,” said Courtney Herda, VP of digital strategy at LeadCoverage. “This campaign shows that success in B2B search marketing depends on precision and intent alignment, not volume. We focused on making sure the right people found the right information at the right time.”

LeadCoverage executed comprehensive keyword research, subject matter expert interviews, and competitive analysis to identify high-value search terms linked to targeted logistics operations, ensuring the content reached the correct audience. To optimize user experience and search visibility, each content piece was strategically interlinked and supported by technical enhancements, including optimized metadata, schema markup, and internal linking.

The results were immediate and measurable. ODW Logistics achieved more than thirty first-page rankings for specified retail consolidation terms. Traffic to the newly created pillar page grew from zero to 318 qualified visits within nine months. Overall, the campaign generated 212 new ranked keywords, including ten in the top ten positions, and drove eleven form fills that led to four deals with a combined pipeline value of $10.75 million.

“This recognition underscores the measurable impact that a well-executed SEO strategy can have on B2B revenue,” said Courtney Herda. “We’re honored to be recognized by the Search Engine Land Awards for work that proves SEO is truly a growth engine.”

To learn more about LeadCoverage and how they utilize SEO strategy to make market leaders, visit https://leadcoverage.com/.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

