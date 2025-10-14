LeadCoverage Earns Coveted HubSpot Diamond Partnership Status

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier supply chain go-to-market (GTM) consulting group, announced today it reached HubSpot Diamond Partnership status. Through this recognition, LeadCoverage is one of the few partners to earn HubSpot’s highest partner distinction, establishing itself as a trusted collaborator.

HubSpot provides a comprehensive customer platform with marketing, sales, customer service, and website management tools trusted by hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide. LeadCoverage has earned Diamond Partner Status by demonstrating proven expertise in leveraging HubSpot’s powerful data capabilities to deliver measurable client success. Through this partnership, LeadCoverage helps businesses make smarter decisions, track customer journeys, and connect marketing performance directly to revenue outcomes.

“Our HubSpot Diamond Partner status is a reflection of the tangible results we deliver,” says Crawford McCarty, VP of marketing at LeadCoverage. “This isn't just about a status; it's a consistent track record of client success. We're a leading HubSpot agency that combines true supply chain expertise with advanced go-to-market strategies, and this recognition from HubSpot shows we're the go-to solutions partner for clients serious about scaling their business.”

LeadCoverage's commitment to delivering transformative results is exemplified by its recent collaboration with Warrior Logistics, a prominent Texas-based transportation company. In February 2025, LeadCoverage developed and implemented a go-to-market strategy for Warrior Logistics. After just six weeks to build the foundational engine and subsequent launch, Warrior Logistics successfully generated $2 million in revenue within six months of integrating HubSpot. This represents an unprecedented tenfold increase in velocity, with every single closed deal directly originating from the initial campaign launched in March.

"LeadCoverage and HubSpot have been instrumental in Warrior's success. Their comprehensive approach, from HubSpot implementation to team collaboration, directly contributed to a remarkable $2 million revenue increase,” says Scott McFarlane, CEO and founder of Warrior Logistics.

LeadCoverage consistently achieves high conversion rates through sophisticated month-long nurture sequences powered by HubSpot. This strategic alliance not only boosts revenue but also streamlines sales cycles and maximizes client ROI, showcasing the exceptional effectiveness of LeadCoverage's approach.

To learn more about LeadCoverage and how they utilize HubSpot to make market leaders, visit https://leadcoverage.com/.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com